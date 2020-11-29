SH1 closed from Paekakariki to Plimmerton because of flooding
Wellington.Scoop
State Highway 1 was closed late this morning between Paekakariki and the Plimmerton roundabout, because of flooding.
NZTA first reported flooding at the roundabout at 10.20, when it recommended “extra care.”
The closure was reported at 11am, with advice to “delay your journey or avoid the area.”
Metlink said the main road had been closed by the police.
SH1 was still closed at midday. The Paekakariki Hill road was also closed, with no explanation.
There were also problems for Metlink trains.
Services between Porirua and Paekakariki were stopped at 11.15, because of an obstruction on the line.
At 11.30, Kiwirail staff were working to clear the line.
And bus replacements were on hold because the road was closed.
Akatarawa Road still open? It’d be a nightmare! Plimmerton roundabout floods too often – I guess NZTA is pretty relaxed about that, given that Transmission Gully is just a year away, but meanwhile it’s pretty shameful that the capital is cut off by road to the north.