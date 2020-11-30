A vision from the past

by Lindsay Shelton

CentrePort’s new “vision” for its land on the edge of the harbour is an unhappy reminder of the city council’s vision back in the 1990s. Each vision enthuses about an overload of unnecessary new buildings on public land. And the council’s plans were defeated by unprecedented opposition from the public.

CentrePort, apparently aiming to expand its activities into property development, is planning to build nine new buildings on the water’s edge. The city council’s 1990s plan – till it was defeated – was for twenty new buildings.

Two of the nine new Centreport buildings are described as “low rise.” There’s no indication of the height of the other seven. And one of them has an enormous footprint. Two areas are shown as open space, but these are minimal compared with all the new buildings that are being proposed.

Opposition to the council’s plans at the end of the 1990s was focussed on the belief that waterfront land was too precious to be sold for private development, and that it should be kept as open space for the use of everyone. Campaigners (I was one of them) stressed the importance of the unique panoramic views from the city to the harbour and from the harbour to the city, which would be blocked by new buildings.

If the city council had got its way, Chaffers Park would have been cut off from the harbour by six new buildings. Frank Kitts Park would have been cut off from the city by a five-storey building. The views from Queens Wharf would have been blocked by new buildings on its outer edge. There would have been two 12-storey buildings on either side of the Taranaki Street gates. The Free Ambulance building would have been replaced by a new structure twice as high and twice as wide.

As the Evening Post wrote on October 29, 1999:

“The harbour is Wellington’s jewel and the last thing it needs is a hodge-podge of ill considered boxes plonked on the waterfront.”

And as City Voice wrote about the future of the waterfront in January 2000:

Ordinary Wellingtonians are hugely frustrated by the … continuing wastage of public funds on grandiose development schemes that are not wanted.

The council did, however, manage to achieve some of its aims. It made Waterloo Quay into a dark and bleak canyon by approving a big new building on the harbour side, with a second similar building under way. And the height of the Overseas Passenger Terminal was increased when it was rebuilt for apartments.

No one can disagree with Centreport’s plans to

regenerate the port and deliver a 21st century logistics asset which will deliver the best for our people, our customers, our community, and our environment.

And we’ll all no doubt be happy with

A revamped commercial port layout utilising new technology that will significantly increase cargo volumes, providing greater prosperity to the central New Zealand economy.

The aim of opening up more of the waterfront to the public will also be welcome. But not the idea of nine new buildings. And why are they needed? The Centrepoint vision has no explanation of the purpose of any of the new structures.

There is of course another issue about this part of the waterfront. The port company has already encouraged development, but one of its new buildings was demolished because of earthquake damage. The land will always be vulnerable to the next quake. But if they allow buildings there again, they’ll need to find different foundation solutions – raft foundations, extra deep bunched piles, and of course, mandatory base-isolation. All this may not, however, be enough to give comfort to potential occupants. The occupants of the new-demolished Statistics House were grateful that they weren’t at work when their building was damaged.

And finally a reminder of the official view of the waterfront, as stated in the Waterfront Framework that was adopted in 2001, after the council had abandoned its building plans: