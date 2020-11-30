No warning for swimmers: raw sewage leaks into Titahi Bay, again

Wellington.Scoop

A sewage leak into Titahi Bay yesterday – the second this month – was a major health and safety issue, as there was no warning to the local community. Raw sewage was overflowing again from manholes and drains at the north end of Titahi Bay beach.

On 8 November, the Surf Lifesaving Club were hosting a swim carnival, when it was abruptly called off as a large volume of raw sewage began pouring into the sea from drains and manholes at the north end of Titahi Bay beach. There was no notification from the Council. The treatment plant had also overflowed which happens every time there is heavy rain.

Yesterday it happened again.

Sewage overflowed in the same place – the white flecks are dried toilet paper. And the Porirua treatment plant overflowed again, discharging raw sewage from a pipe 500m from the beach. The Surf Lifesaving Club were initially advised that there had been no treatment plant overflow. They tried calling the City Council number (04) 237 5089, as did many in the community throughout the morning, but could not get through.

Again there were no warnings from the Porirua City Council or Wellington Water about these potentially harmful incidents in Titahi Bay. But there were plenty of posts on their sites about flooding in Plimmerton.

The sign at Vella Street should also be warning that it is unsafe to swim, as clearly there are ongoing network issues at the north end of Titahi Bay beach. People were swimming and walking on the beach in the afternoon unaware they were walking and swimming in raw sewage.

Porirua City Council continue to say they are frustrated as well, believing there is little they can do as this is a twenty year fix and these infrastructure issues will continue to occur with heavy rain. But heavy rain events are increasing in frequency and Titahi Bay ratepayers say they are entitled to have better systems and data in place so that they can be promptly warned and protected from such poor infrastructure.

They do not accept the Council’s stance that their infrastructure is a twenty-year fix – when Plimmerton and Whitby pipes are promptly repaired or replaced. And the Council are planning to spend $50million each on megalitre storage tanks in Porirua and Plimmerton, rather than replace old, asbestos pipes servicing an overcapacity treatment plant in Titahi Bay. These storage tanks will have little effect with heavy rain events and have no effect at Titahi Bay, which confirms ratepayers view this is bordering on environmental racism.