Carterton and Masterton not committing to link with Wellington Water

Report from LDR

Water talks in Carterton and Masterton do not signal any immediate will by those councils to sign up to Wellington Water, or the Three Waters proposals.

Bryan Patchett, a recently appointed project director for a Wellington Regional Water Reform Project, visited all three Wairarapa district councils last week. South Wairarapa District Council is a shareholder in Wellington Water, but Carterton and Masterton are not. All three councils are part of the Greater Wellington Region.

All 67 eligible councils across New Zealand signed the government’s Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] on the reform proposals. The reforms were proposed after five people died and thousands were sick after 2016’s campylobacter outbreak in Havelock North. A stimulus package gave Masterton District Council $4.4 million for signing up, Carterton’s council will receive $1.84 million, and South Wairarapa District $2.84m.

The money will go towards funding for new projects to be completed by March 2022. They must also consider the proposals for wide-ranging reforms of the sector. These include slashing the country’s current 67 council providers to a handful of aggregated super entities, responsible for managing water assets for multiple districts.

Patchett, a former colleague of SWDC CEO Harry Wilson at Waka Kotahi/NZTA, spoke at the council’s meeting in Martinborough last week. He said the Department of Internal Affairs [DIA], which manages the programme, wanted information on council’s “water service areas”, including commercial arrangements, customer service data, asset management and financial information, by February 1. This is ahead of a “Three Waters roadshow” for local government in early autumn. DIA previously arranged a show and tell for councillors and staff in August.

Patchett’s paper said there was a June 2022 milestone for reforms to be passed into law. He said it was “a really ambitious timeline”.

Following his Martinborough presentation, Patchett headed north for meetings with staff at Carterton and Masterton District Councils.

Senior manager Dave Gittings said CDC received an invitation to join some modelling work in the region, relating to the Three Waters Reforms and DIA’s request for information. “Senior management received a presentation about what the invitation would mean for our council. If our council chooses to accept the invitation it will purely be for financial modelling purposes only and is no indication of acceptance to join the Three Waters Reform or Wellington Water.”

A Masterton District Council spokesperson said a meeting with the project manager took place, but “no commitment was made”.

Patchet said in his report says parliamentary processes for new legislation begin in winter 2021 with a target date in September or October for a Bill to be introduced to Parliament. Only then will local government consult ratepayers and residents on the programmes.