Fallen trees and a slip after southerly gales
The Wellington City Council urged drivers to take care this morning because of the southerly gales. The council received about 20 calls overnight first because of the rain and then because of the wind.
In the past three hours or so we’ve had reports of a slip and fallen trees – and three Portaloos causing problems at the Island Bay bus terminal in Reef Street. We’ve got crews on the way to sort these situations out.
|316
|Tree down across 1 and 1/4 lanes
|68465
|Burma Rd near Rangoon St
|Johnsonville
|446
|Tree down covering both lanes
|68468
|Near 105 Akaroa Drive
|Maupuia
|603
|3 Portaloos blown onto bus terminal on road
|68470
|Reef St
|Island Bay
|604
|Slip containing tree over lane
|68471
|Albemarle Rd
|Northland
Motorists and cyclists especially should exercise caution especially on twisty roads where fallen branches or slips may present hazards.
Due to adverse weather conditions all ferry sailings cancelled this morning. Shuttles depart Days Bay @ 6.50, 7.45, 8,45am. Apologies
— Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) November 30, 2020
