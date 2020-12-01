Wellington Scoop
Fallen trees and a slip after southerly gales

December 1, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
The Wellington City Council urged drivers to take care this morning because of the southerly gales. The council received about 20 calls overnight first because of the rain and then because of the wind.

News from WCC
In the past three hours or so we’ve had reports of a slip and fallen trees – and three Portaloos causing problems at the Island Bay bus terminal in Reef Street. We’ve got crews on the way to sort these situations out.

316 Tree down across 1 and 1/4 lanes 68465 Burma Rd near Rangoon St Johnsonville
446 Tree down covering both lanes 68468 Near 105 Akaroa Drive Maupuia
603 3 Portaloos blown onto bus terminal on road 68470 Reef St Island Bay
604 Slip containing tree over lane 68471 Albemarle Rd Northland

Motorists and cyclists especially should exercise caution especially on twisty roads where fallen branches or slips may present hazards.

