Burst water main in Willis Street

After dealing with four burst water mains last week, Wellington Water today was called to a burst watermain in the CBD.

Early this afternoon the council-owned company advised:

Crews are responding to a burst watermain on Willis Street, Wellington. The site is being assessed for any traffic management requirements.

And then at 4.45:

Due to the location of the leak outside 217-219 Willis Street, we cannot fix this until 8pm tonight. Traffic management will be onsite from 7.30pm and we ask people to take care