Promises, promises – but nothing new at Johnsonville’s mall



Photo from WCC

by Diane Calvert

Johnsonville has been my closest main town centre for over 20 years. Promises of a local movie theatre in the 2000s made my teenage daughters and their friends incredibly happy. They are now well into adulthood living in their own properties in Johnsonville, yet no mall development whatsoever has occurred. Long standing retail has disappeared from the fading mall which has exacerbated the decline of the town centre.

The vision for the Johnsonville town centre is further away than it was over 12 years ago – and this is when most suburban areas are seeing increased consumer need due to the impacts of Covid-19.

The Wellington city council has invested in new and upgraded local community facilities such as Waitohi and the Keith Spry Pool to support the vision, yet is hamstrung by the lack of progress by Stride Property, the major Johnsonville land owner.

Promises of an upgraded mall, movie theatres and a large retail anchor tenant have not eventuated. There have been at least two resource consents approved (2009 and 2017) yet no action by Stride Property other than concepts and a ‘promise’.

It probably doesn’t help that Stride Property is governed outside New Zealand, with executives based in Auckland, so they have no real social or business connection with Johnsonville or Wellington. Yes Stride have given excuses such as the GFC, earthquakes, Covid-19, priority investment in other areas – but it is now time to see their spades hit the dirt, working collaboratively with local agencies and the community. We need the Johnsonville town centre to be a vibrant community and business area now, not in 15 years.

Stride Property are now suggesting that an 18 storey development be allowed under their recent submission to the city’s draft spatial plan. Up to eight storeys is already permitted, yet only now they want to go above one storey? It’s commendable they are looking to include residential development, but a height of 18 storeys is not even permitted now. I have to wonder if this is a genuine commitment to deliver, or stalling tactics to increase the value of the land to eventually flick it off to the highest bidder with further delays to eventual development.

Last week, Stride Property told the Wellington City Council it was an ‘investment company’. When I asked them what investment they had made in the Johnsonville Mall over recent years, their response was to list areas in Auckland and the Wellington CBD. They could not list any investment in Johnsonville.

How long do we allow Stride Property to hold up the potential of Johnsonville and our city? It’s now time to put their words into action or enable someone else to develop the land appropriately for the city’s and local community’s wellbeing.

Over the years, the City Council has worked hard to facilitate the development of the area with Stride Property. What alternatives are there if they won’t develop the mall in a timely way? Perhaps on sell to a more community minded owner. The City Council could look at a special purpose vehicle to purchase and develop the land with the government through Kāinga Ora, or even enter into a public private partnership that benefits all. At the very least the Council should start to investigate these options should Stride Property fail to deliver once again.

Whatever the preferred option, it needs to be a solution that is focused on creating, within five years, a vibrant town centre that supports the growing northern suburbs, connects well with public transport and community facilities; and enables new housing (done well).

Diane Calvert is a Wellington city councillor and holds the Economic Development Portfolio which includes suburban business areas.

Background: Johnsonville and Kilbirnie are the only two areas within Wellington City that are designated ‘metropolitan centre zones’, which are intended to be predominantly for a broad range of commercial, community, recreational and residential activities. It is also a focal point for sub-regional urban catchments. It is intended to be secondary to the city centre zone in terms of scale and function.

Kilbirnie has constraints for growth in terms of its infrastructure and geography which Johnsonville does not face. So in essence, the Johnsonville town centre is a major strategic centre zone for the future development of our city and to adequately service the surrounding north areas from Crofton Downs/Ngaio through to Tawa.

The long term vision of the Wellington City Council, as detailed in the Johnsonville Town Centre Plan (2008), is that Johnsonville will become the service centre of the northern suburbs and the second largest centre in Wellington city. The residential areas surrounding the business area were subsequently designated for medium density housing[1] to support the intended growth.

The last resource consent issued by Wellington City Council in 2017, for the Mall included 26,000m2 development including retail, cinema and commercial activities

900 car parking spaces, 200 available to general public

a new street façade on Johnsonville, Broderick and Moorefield roads

relocation of the Countdown Supermarket

24/7 public pedestrian link through the mall to connect Johnsonville and Moorefield roads, bus stops and rail platforms

widening Moorefield Road to provide access to Mall parking

improvements to pedestrian crossings to provide better linkage to community facilities off Moorefield Road

A $150m commitment to revamp Johnsonville mall is still months away – Stuff.co.nz

Projects – Johnsonville Mall redevelopment – Wellington City Council

Draft Spatial Plan – Wellington City Council

Guidance on Zone Framework and District Spatial Layers Standards – Ministry for the Environment

J’Ville_Design Guide 2013 – Wellington City Council