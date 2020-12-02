Colleague and leader: NZMA’s highest award for Dr Ashley Bloomfield

News from NZMA

The New Zealand Medical Association presented the Chair’s Award to Dr Ashley Bloomfield at an event held in Wellington last night.

“I am truly delighted to present this to Ashley, who as well as been our colleague is a trusted and steadfast health leader, ” said Dr Kate Baddock Chair of the NZMA, who presented Dr Bloomfield with the NZMA’s highest award.

From his time at the World Health Organisation in 2011, through to a number of senior leadership roles within the Ministry of Health and District Health Boards, Ashley has led in a measured, methodical and motivational manner – fitting for the person at the helm of the Health Ministry, the Director General of Health and the person who has stood between New Zealand and the Covid storm.

Ashley’s health leadership has led him to become a household name known the length and breadth of New Zealand by both health professionals and the wider public.

