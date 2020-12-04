Is it time for commissioners?

by Ian Apperley

It seems that the Wellington City Council has managed to isolate itself from its residents, and the Shelly Bay decision has shown not only that councillors do not listen, but also that trust is so damaged it will take decades to restore.

Waikato Times reporter Matt Shand has written about troubles on the Tauranga council, where the mayor has resigned:

“Tauranga’s 151,300 residents are without a leader and facing a fiscal hole of $2 billion after a turbulent year marked by bitter infighting among councillors. I think from the outside looking in you could argue the case that the race for the mayoralty never ended.”

Sound familiar?

“Battle over leadership”, “combative”, “muckraking”, “leaking”, “petty and nasty personal messages”, “childish comments”, … “a massive fracturing between the two groups of councillors.”

You could draw a direct correlation between this type of behaviour in Tauranga and the kind of behaviour we see in Wellington. The dysfunctional behaviour has been around for years, not just this term. What does that tell you?

And here’s Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt responding to a damning council review:

“The report fails to identify the culture of one-upmanship within a group of councillors who constantly aim to score points against me and seek publicity for criticism against me. They enjoy waiting for any pause or mishap as they position to pounce. They gesture and roll their eyes at each other making effort to belittle me and undermine my abilities. In this regard, I believe that the battle for the mayoralty didn’t end at the last election. The simple truth is that you can’t lead people who refuse to be led.”

Still sounding familiar? I encourage you to read the report and see the similarities between Invercargill and Wellington.

It’s not just these three Councils; it is happening everywhere. But Wellington seems to be disproportionately affected by many of the symptoms that are described above and the symptoms that Productivity New Zealand has identified in a report titled Local Government Insights. Let me summarise their core findings in terms of problems:

– Lack of affordable housing.

– Environmental degradation.

– Risks to human health.

– Poor relationship between local and central government.

– Varied and often low capability.

– A democratic deficit at the local level.

It’s the WCC through and through.

The lack of affordable housing – Shelly Bay will never provide this. It will become an enclave for the rich. And the trickle-down idea of housing is just dumb.

Despite a climate emergency declaration, environmental degradation continues apace in Wellington and promised targets will not be met.

With water erupting out of the ground and sewage polluting the harbour, I think we can safely say that the risks to human health in Wellington are increasing.

Varied and low capability speaks to the skill ability of not only the Council but also councillors and their ability to discharge their duties. This is perhaps one of the most significant reasons why we should appoint commissioners, because, with some exceptions, councillors don’t have the skills they need to carry out their responsibilities. Worse, the Council proper is failing specific key measures, which suggests it doesn’t have the necessary skilled people.

A democratic deficit at a local level. i.e. engagement between residents and the Council is stuffed. Shelly Bay was the nail in the coffin for that. The rise of new community groups along with residents turning their back on the Council should be a grave concern.

I could go on. But I don’t need to do I? The city council is in all kinds of trouble.

On that basis, as a minimum, there should be an independent review, open to the public, and transparent. I suspect that would lead the way to commissioners. Shelly Bay was a vote of no confidence by the Council in what residents wanted. The public is now voting no confidence in the Council across every digital platform. No amount of smiley selfies by councillors on social media is going to restore that faith.

Unfortunately, lack of democracy comes when the council and city most need it. Because people are (presumably) going to be asked to fork out increasing amounts of money to fix essential services and to pay for the next big projects. The council must engage on those plans, yet engagement has been stabbed to death.

So, commissioners? Not yet, but we’re nearly there. Independent audit? Definitely. Right now, and also one that looks at Shelly Bay, because the Council may think by selling the land they are out of the debate. But they are not, and there are some serious questions around how they arrived where they did.

And don’t talk to me about amalgamation. All we’d do is recreate the problems on a regional scale. We need to reset the Council first.