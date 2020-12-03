Growing up, or regressing

by Ian Apperley

As some of you know, I’ve started working back in Wellington, at least three days a week, after some months of relative isolation on the Wairarapa farm. The last couple of weeks have been an eye-opener for me. It is hard to fathom just how much the city has changed since COVID.

It feels emptier. Those days where Lambton Quay bustled at lunchtime seem to be over, and with so many people working remotely, it’s no wonder. Wellington has also been under sustained attack in the media, with every second day seeing another article about how terrible it is. Well, I’m about to add to the list I guess.

The Emperor’s New Clothes have well and truly been revealed, and the city is going through growing pains that may kill it. That’s right, growing pains. The move from spirited, wasteful, teenager to adult …

Teenagers – interested in toys, vanities, and frivolous spending, while so concerned with their image – must soon grow up. Adults must pay the bills, insurance, put money aside for maintenance, get a job to pay for it, and deal with harsh realities.

The City Council is not growing up, but seemingly regressing into childhood. The lack of maturity is astounding. Where it should be leading, it’s into playground politics, schoolyard squabbling, and bad behaviour. The naivety is extreme, and most of the councillors couldn’t govern their way out of a paper bag.

No Council has ever done this amount of damage to its relationship with its residents. There have been some abysmal decisions in the past decade that have damaged the trust between residents and Council, but the Shelly Bay decision was a sledgehammer through whatever goodwill was left.

I spent Saturday night in Wellington. We went to a birthday party that was hosted at Double Vision Brewery in Miramar. One of the topics of conversation was Shelly Bay and the Council. And as well as those birthday party discussions, since the Council decided to sell the land at Shelly Bay I’ve watched the feedback across social media and other communication channels. I’ve yet to find anyone other than the councillors who voted to sell the land who are in agreement with the decision. At best, people are incredulous, and at worst, they are furious.

The view is that the Council has betrayed (another commonly used word) the community. Worse, some councillors who campaigned on NOT selling Shelly Bay then flip-flopped and voted to do just that. Teri O’Neill in the Eastern Suburbs is going to be a one-term Councillor based on feedback out that way, as well a couple of others around the city.

The other piece of feedback is about the councillors who voted for the sale and used the reasoning that it was helping Maori. One person said to me “How does selling city land to a rich developer help Maori?” Indeed.

There are unresolved issues of legality surrounding the land. And numerous issues about the costs of infrastructure – you can’t tell me that it will be capped at $10m, this Council has an almost perfect record of blowing out every project they put their hand to. The Evan’s Bay cycleway has cost $20+m so far, so imagine what sewage, water, gas, and roading changes are going to cost to service Shelly Bay.

Then there’s the simple economics of the land price, seemingly sold for well under its actual value.

As my great-grandfather was fond of saying: “Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity.” Hanlon’s razor in action perhaps.

I looked up the definition of “stupid,” which is “having or showing a lack of intelligence or common sense.” Isn’t that interesting? Because those words certainly apply to some Councillors and indeed some decisions of late.

Teenagers often lack common sense and though they can be credited with intelligence they often fail to apply it. As a friend of mine said to his child at one point “For someone so smart, you sure can be stupid.”

It’s not looking good for Wellington. Problems continue with public transport (not strictly the City Council’s fault but they could act on it), WellingtonNZ (WREDA) is failing to bring back life to the city (not that they ever really did much other than suck up $20m plus a year), water pipes are stuffed, sewage pipes are stuffed, harbours and coast are frequently polluted, LGWM is going nowhere, the climate emergency amounted to nothing, rates are about to go through the ceiling, traffic is awful, house prices are off the scale, the CBD is slowly dying, people are starting to leave, and some reckon that the town is now worse than Auckland, something I would never have thought could be said.

In the midst of this, the Council, who are meant to be leading, have broken themselves into uneasy factions, with some attempting to undermine the mayor and the more “conservative” Councillors. They’ve forgotten the face of their father, to coin an old phrase. They are consumed with petty politics driven by a naïve allegiance to broader party politics.

Frankly, they need to grow up or resign. Because they need to agree to work together on the ten-year plan rather than behaving like a pack of entitled, know it all, children.

Here’s the thing though. I don’t think they can shift out of the mode they’ve got themselves into. Shelly Bay was an interesting test, which has shown the city that the Council may not be up to the job.

Tomorrow: is it time for Commissioners to be brought in?