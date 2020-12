Wellington.Scoop

There’s been another burst water main in Wellington today – the third this week.

This one is in Seatoun – at 66 Burnham Street.

The water supply has been cut to thirty houses and to Seatoun School.

Wellington Water says a potable water tanker has been provided for use during the outage.

Two water mains burst in the CBD earlier this week – one in Willis Street and one in Cuba Street.

And last week there were four burst water mains.