Two into one: Wellington property investors combining their two associations

Press Release – NZPIF

The New Zealand Property Investors’ Federation (NZPIF) is delighted to announce the amalgamation of Capital and Wellington Property Investors’ Associations. The new association will continue under the name of Wellington Property Investors’ Association.

“After months of consultation with members and the respective executive committees, it was decided that combining the associations was the best solution for property investors in the Wellington area,” said Sharon Cullwick, NZPIF executive officer.

Tony Alexander will be the guest speaker at the first amalgamated meeting to be held on Tuesday 9th February 2021 at 7.15pm. More details about this event can be found at https://wellington.nzpif.org.nz/

Although the Capital Property Investors’ Association will be wound up, all members, including Life and Honorary members, will be automatically transferred to the new association. Wellington Property Investors’ Association members will also automatically become members of the new association.

The new Wellington Property Investors’ Association will cater for all property investors in the Wellington area with the mission to provide inspiration, education, and support. The executive committee will continue to deliver value to their members through monthly meetings, guest speaker events, zoom meetings, the monthly magazine NZ Property Investor and social catch-ups.

The new combined association will host the 2021 NZPIF Conference to be held in October. This will bring property investors to Wellington from around the country and will be the highlight of the year

“NZPIF would like to thank all of those involved in making this possible and wish the new association every success in the future,” said Cullwick.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url