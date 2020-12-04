Phoenix seeking new partner after Huawei end seven-year sponsorship

News from Wellington Phoenix

Huawei New Zealand and Wellington Phoenix have announced that the Hyundai A-League’s longest front of shirt partnership will not continue for the 2020/21 season.

General Manager David Dome says that Huawei has been part of the club’s success over the past seven seasons and has thanked them for their contributions.

“Thanks to Huawei and their global reach we’ve been able to achieve some great things over the years; from playing English Premier League sides West Ham and Newcastle United in New Zealand, to the Nix taking on Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa in the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens.

“While their financial commitment to the club has allowed us to build highly competitive teams and the League’s strongest Academy structure over the past seven years which fans have enjoyed watching, they’ve also helped the club and its fans in other ways – from providing free public transport to and from our Eden Park matches, to providing a world-class smart stadium WI-FI solution at Sky Stadium.

“We’ve been proud to wear the Huawei brand on our shirts for the past seven years, and while we’re sad to see the relationship reaching its end, we thank Huawei for helping grow and develop the football landscape in New Zealand over these past few years.

“This now gives us an opportunity to progress with a new front of shirt sponsor for the club, and given the successes of the Phoenix this past season and the continued growth of our brand profile, we’re actively looking for a new principal partner who – like Huawei – wants to be part of something quite special that also helps them build up their own business brand.”

Deputy Managing Director Huawei NZ, Andrew Bowater, says that it has been a privilege to see the Phoenix – as well as football in New Zealand – flourish thanks to the collaboration between the two parties.

“It has been hugely exciting to work with the Wellington Phoenix and to support them in their goals; we’ve been through a lot together including this past season and the incredible disruption that Covid has wreaked across the world.

“To stand behind them during this time has been great and we think the future of the Wellington Phoenix Football Club is looking bright.”