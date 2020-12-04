“Partmerships and relationships:” Kāpiti gets a community health network

>L-R: Joint Chair Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs David Smol; Dorothy Clendon Manager Community Health Network lead Hutt Valley and Capital and Coast DHBs; Dr Chris Fawcett Medical Director Tū Ora Compass Health; Martin Hefford Chief Executive Tū Ora Compass Health; Fionnagh Dougan Chief Executive Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHB; André Baker Chair Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai Charitable Trust Board.

News from CCDHB

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs’ joint Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan and joint Board Chair David Smol today announced the establishment of a community health network for Kāpiti – a collaboration of health providers with an interest in improving the health and wellbeing of the local population and achieving equitable health outcomes.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley DHBs’ joint Chief Executive Fionnagh Dougan and joint Board Chair David Smol today announced the establishment of a community health network for Kāpiti –a collaboration of health providers with an interest in improving the health and wellbeing of the local population and achieving equitable health outcomes.

The announcement is a significant step forward for Kāpiti healthcare services, and builds on the strong partnerships and good work already happening in the region.

“Community health networks are all about partnerships and relationships. Within a network, providers work together to coordinate and organise health service delivery to achieve shared goals and improve the health needs of the local population,” said Fionnagh.

“Kāpiti is the first network to be established in our region. Impacting on equity of health outcomes will be an expectation in all that the network does, and its development will inform how we approach networks in other areas.”

Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, CCDHB, and Tū Ora Compass Health will develop and implement the network in partnership with other health providers – including GPs, community pharmacists, Aged Residential Care facilities, home and community support services, and NGOs.

“We cannot succeed without strong and trusting partnerships. They facilitate and drive more care in the community, and provide a local mechanism to organise health service delivery where people need it when they need it.”

Almost 100 people, from healthcare providers to potential users of the service, attended the network launch at Paraparaumu’s Southward Car Museum today.

“A lot of good work is already underway in Kāpiti, and there are many established connections and collaborations. We have built a strong foundation through the Health Care Home programme, which has strengthened primary care across the district. Networks will build off the strengths of the achievements of the Health Care Homes.”