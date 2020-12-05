Coastal congestion on SH1; fire closes lanes at Paremata

Wellington.Scoop

Southbound traffic lanes on State State Highway 1 were closed at Paremata this afternoon because of a grass fire. Traffic was diverted along Papakowhai Road.

SH1 PAREMATA, SOUTHBOUND – FIRE – 1:40PM

Due to a fire, the road is now CLOSED to southbound traffic between Paremata Roundabout and Whitford Brown. Please follow directions by emergency services on-site for an alternate route. ^AP pic.twitter.com/sQMk3hLWRf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 5, 2020

The road was reopened at 2.10. Metlink said the road closure had delayed some buses.

Earlier, NZTA reported significant delays between Plimmerton and Raumati South. At 12.55 southbound traffic was queued back to Airlie Road and northbound traffic was back to Poplar Avenue.

The congestion was continuing more than two hours later.