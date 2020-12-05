Wellington Scoop
Coastal congestion on SH1; fire closes lanes at Paremata

December 5, 2020

Southbound traffic lanes on State State Highway 1 were closed at Paremata this afternoon because of a grass fire. Traffic was diverted along Papakowhai Road.

The road was reopened at 2.10. Metlink said the road closure had delayed some buses.

Earlier, NZTA reported significant delays between Plimmerton and Raumati South. At 12.55 southbound traffic was queued back to Airlie Road and northbound traffic was back to Poplar Avenue.

The congestion was continuing more than two hours later.

