Raising money, spatially

by James Fraser

Last week I attended another public meeting about the Draft Spatial Plan, this one organised by Inner City Wellington at St Peter’s on Willis Street. We heard speakers including our Mayor and Councillor Pannet. Through the murky fog of these last few months of public presentations, debates, zoom meetings, submissions, lobbying, etc, all is now crystal clear: It’s About The Money.

Mayor Foster let the cat out of the bag when he said that the tsunami of big bills heading the WCC’s way must be paid for by Growth, not by massive rates increases on existing ratepayers. Planning For Growth is really Planning for Dosh, Moolah, the Readies, because the Council is in effect broke, at least $500 million in debt and desperate for cash.

When the Draft Spatial Plan first appeared with its recommendation to remove heritage and character protections in our inner suburbs, I and others naively Got With The Programme, accepting council projections that 80,000 would be moving into Wellington within 30 years, and needing to be housed.

I even bought into the pitch put out by councillors that the Government is Making Us Do It through its Housing Policy Statement insisting that future development must be intensified by building up in urban areas, particularly those within 5-10 minutes stroll of a ‘Mass Transit Route’. But a Policy Statement is not set in law and there are loopholes to help local authorities protect neighbourhoods. Where there is a will there is a way.

Although the well-organised political campaign – which decreed that all who disagreed with the Draft Spatial Plan were over privileged Nimbys defending cold mouldy shacks – was offensive and divisive, I enthusiastically supported the push for ‘affordable housing’ and planning to make our city more liveable in the 21st century.

However I now realise that all these slogans were camouflage for the real pretext at play here … to provide more revenue by freeing up huge areas for high rise apartments.

Cover was provided by a council consultation of 1200 residents that decided it was better to go up rather than out. From the council’s point of view, this of course was the right answer. Paying for infrastructure in the Ohariu Valley would be very expensive for the council. Far more prudent to build up in our inner suburbs or next to the train lines.

On the surface this is a sensible plan. But there is a problem for the planners: many of these suburbs are protected by height restrictions, particularly in pre 1930s character areas with heritage listings. The answer? Incorporate changes in the Plan for more high-rise development than is required, so that after the ensuing outcry, the planners could pare it back. Developers have probably already signalled which sites are preferred. So let’s cut through the BS on offer, and go back to our St Peter’s meeting to bring some honesty to the debate.

Architect and host of TV’s Grand Designs Chris Moller spoke passionately about how important it is to get Town Planning right for the Well Being of Residents. Follow Barcelona’s Ildefons Cerda, considered to be one of history’s great urban planners.

Co Design consultant Jo Cribb spoke of the need to have a Vision in Town Planning. However there is nothing in the Draft Spatial Plan that guarantees good design or a coherent vision for that matter. If Victoria Street is it, the vision is more Dubai than Barcelona.

Maori Urban Designer Rebecca Kiddle gave a timely reminder that there are serious colonisation issues to address in Poneke. Sadly for her and the wider Iwi, there is nothing in the Draft Spatial Plan that addresses colonisation or civic responsibility to Tangata Whenua.

The Rev Stephen King from Inner City Wellington pleaded with the council not to forget public spaces and amenities. Unfortunately for Stephen, there is nothing in the Draft Spatial Plan that guarantees more open spaces, or for that matter schools, public transport or medical facilities.

A young woman in the audience made a plea for more ‘affordable housing.’ But let’s be honest: there is nothing in the Draft Spatial Plan that guarantees affordable housing.

It’s all about raising more money for the council. Simple. A clue is in the recent contentious vote by the Council to sell the land it owned in Shelly Bay to give the go-ahead to the Wellington Company to build on land bought in a disputed deal, during which, according to investigative journalist Nicky Hager

“Council officers appeared to ignore that the project went against the wishes of the Maori owners, helped overcome the obstacle of the road and helped to avoid community input before the Wellington Company had secured special housing approval (which required the land, roading and infrastructure to be sorted).”

It appears that in bending over backwards to help the Wellington Company, the Council has put its desperation for revenue ahead of its responsibilities to Tangata Whenua. If we are not careful, this cosy relationship will see the rest of the Miramar Peninsula go the same way.

Before we get excited about encouraging developers to create tall cold draughty wind tunnels amongst our character homes, we should be looking at how to finance the growing demands on ratepayers. A case for increasing the ratepayer base for increased revenue can be made, but please do not dress it up as either demolishing cold damp mouldy rentals (when landlords must now provide minimum standards of ventilation, insulation and heating) or providing ‘affordable’ housing. The only way to make housing ‘affordable’ in the current climate is to Build More Social Housing.

The council will no doubt be making a case for its annual rates increase, but the billions required and a leaked figure of 23% for next year for starters clearly scared the bejeezus out of councillors eager to keep their jobs.

How do we find the cash to build more social housing and a light rail system, fix the three waters, and save our character homes from high rise developers? Sell our 33% of the Airport? Introduce water meters? Borrow now and pay later?

The answer could be to flush out our local MPs (one of whom happens to be Minister of Finance) in a Government with an unprecedented majority, to speak up for a much greater fiscal commitment from Central Government. There must be some leverage to be had with the Member for Wellington Central. We are the Capital City and surely deserve an Allowance! After all, heavy expenditure is being required by the increased earthquake codes of compliance on top of neglected and broken infrastructure. I doubt Canberra’s ratepayers pay for infrastructure in the Capital Territory. Maybe it’s time for Andy Foster to camp outside Grant Robertson’s office until he coughs up.

C’mon Grant, do your home town and the Capital City proud and find a billion or two for Capital capital.

James Fraser, a born and bred Newtown resident, is co-convenor of We Are Newtown.