Waikanae ballot boxes on the move, to make voting easier

Voting in the 2020 Waikanae Community Board by-election is being made easier with a series of “pop-up” voting stations leading up to the close of polling on 16 December.

Electoral Officer Katrina Shieffelbein says if voters wish to post their completed documents they need to do so by Thursday 10 December to have them arrive by the close of polls.

“If you have already posted your voting paper back that is excellent news but if you haven’t, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered,” Ms Shieffelbein says.

“You can drop your papers in at the Waikanae and Paraparaumu libraries and service centres up until noon on Wednesday 16 December, and in the days leading up to the close of voting we’ll also be setting up ballot boxes at various convenient locations in Waikanae.

“We want to make participation in our democracy as easy as possible and know there are some limitations with postal voting. We’ll be hitting some busy spots over the next few days so if you are out and about remember to take your completed voting papers and drop them with us.”

Ms Shieffelbein says early returns so far are positive. As at Friday, 5 December 2,215 votes (18 per cent) had been received, which was ahead of Waikanae returns at the same stage of the 2019 local elections.

“Thanks to everyone who has voted so far. Local elections are important so the more people we have playing their part, the better.”

A vote drop box and staff member will be at the following locations and times:

· Friday, 11 Dec 11am – 2pm Outside Waikanae New World, Parata Street

· Saturday, 12 Dec 8am – 12pm Waikanae Market, Park Avenue

· Monday, 14 Dec 11.30am – 2pm Waikanae Beach, by tennis court on Tutere Street

· Tuesday, 15 Dec

o 6.15am – 9.30am Waikanae Train Station

o 8.30am – 9am Waikanae Primary School entrance, Seddon Street

o 8.30am – 9am Kapakapanui School entrance, Rimu Street

o 10am – 12pm Outside Waikanae Golf Course, Te Moana Road

o 1pm – 4pm Outside Waikanae Bowling Club, Te Moana Road

· Wednesday, 16 Dec 6.15am – 9.30am Waikanae Train Station

Visit https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/byelection2020 for more information about the Waikanae Community Board by-election.

