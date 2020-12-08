1000 more homes – Carterton planning for growth

Report from LDR

A plan to accommodate 1000 new homes in Carterton’s east has been put to residents.

Carterton District Council released its draft structure plan this week. It has asked for comment on the plan, which anticipates substantial population growth in the district.

The document “provides a vision for future development” of rural land east of the Carterton’s urban centre.

In October, councillors discussed a Wellington Regional Growth Framework project that estimates the region’s headcount rise by 200,000 by 2050. That report said one-third of those may live in Hutt Valley and Wairarapa, meaning almost 70,000 more on either side of Remutaka Hill.

A CDC growth strategy penned in 2017 highlighted the need for more housing ad business close to town.

Consultants working on the strategy identified the town’s eastern flank as the most suitable location and direction for new greenfield development, “due to its proximity and accessibility to existing community and infrastructure facilities and services”.

The council wants the plan to guide its own long-term plan process, which continues next year.

It will also inform the Combined Wairarapa District Plan, which is under review.

Forms are available from the council’s website [cdc.govt.nz], or offices. The deadline for comment is January 30.

