Wellington Scoop
Network

No moves to extradite Korean diplomat after sexual assault allegations

December 8, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
In July 2019, New Zealand Police received a complaint regarding allegations of indecent assault by a Korean diplomat in Wellington. After a thorough investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and subsequently issued for the alleged offender in February 2020, on three charges of indecent assault.

As the alleged offender had left New Zealand prior to the complaint being made to Police, consideration had to be given to requesting the extradition of the alleged offender from his home country.

After carefully considering the evidence and legal advice NZ Police have concluded that, while the standard of proof to prosecute the alleged offender and to seek a warrant of arrest had been met, the higher threshold required to initiate extradition proceedings has not been met.

The decision not to seek extradition has been communicated to the complainant.

We acknowledge the complainant was disappointed with this outcome.

In order to protect the privacy of all involved, no further comment will be made on this matter.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: