Four hours of morning congestion on SH1

There was four hours of congestion for traffic heading into Wellington on State Highway 1 this morning.

It was first reported at 6.45, when NZTA said there were significant delays between Raumati South and Mackays Crossing.

At 7.20, the congestion “remained heavy” with queues approaching Raumati Road.

The congestion was continuing at 10.30, with queues back to Poplar Avenue.

Please be patient, advised the NZTA, which had earlier announced that because of works for the Transmission Gully project, there was a reduced speed limit and temporary traffic management in place at Paekakariki.