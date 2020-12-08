Wellington Scoop
Four hours of morning congestion on SH1

December 8, 2020

There was four hours of congestion for traffic heading into Wellington on State Highway 1 this morning.

It was first reported at 6.45, when NZTA said there were significant delays between Raumati South and Mackays Crossing.

At 7.20, the congestion “remained heavy” with queues approaching Raumati Road.

The congestion was continuing at 10.30, with queues back to Poplar Avenue.

Please be patient, advised the NZTA, which had earlier announced that because of works for the Transmission Gully project, there was a reduced speed limit and temporary traffic management in place at Paekakariki.

1 comment:

  1. Chris Horne, 8. December 2020, 11:54

    Gridlock. Another classic example of the result of decades of pro-car transport planning. When will Kiwis at all levels accept that car-based commuting is grossly wasteful of finite fossil fuels, creates catastrophic congestion, produces vast volumes of greenhouse gases and devastating pollution of soils and waterways, while undermining public transport services? The I’M ALRIGHT JACK / JILL attitude, i.e., “I must be seen to drive and never seen to be using public transport – that would below me and my station in life”, must stop promptly, lest our region and nation grind to a halt thanks to an ever-increasing fleet of motor vehicles and people determined to use them, come hell or high water – as in rising sea level.

     

