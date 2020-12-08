Hutt councillors adopt spatial plan to rejuvenate Naenae town centre

News from Hutt City Council

The Hutt City Council has today given the green light to the Naenae Town Centre Spatial Plan. This is a significant step forward in the rejuvenation of Naenae and will complement the construction of the new Naenae Pool which is planned to start in the second half of next year.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the spatial plan is a result of significant work between Council and the community, and will act as a roadmap to guide the development of the town centre in the years ahead.

“In recent years people have seen the loss of some key services in Naenae – from banking through to the loss of the local supermarket. With the closure of the Pool last year the suburb hasn’t been the same since,” Campbell Barry says.

“The rebuild of Naenae Pool and the rejuvenation of the town centre is a top priority for me, for our Council, and for the community. We want to shape a better future for Naenae, and create a plan that supports the community and its people to achieve their aspirations.”

Mayor Campbell Barry says the Spatial Plan outlines how the Naenae town centre can better serve the needs of the community. It identifies better public space and retail, community facilities, improved pedestrian access links, placement of the pool and the provision of more housing as opportunities to rejuvenate the Naenae town centre.

Mayor Barry says the development of the spatial plan included input and feedback from 600 people in the Naenae community and built on the Voice of the Community Report on Naenae Pool and town centre last year.

“I would like to sincerely thank the community for their genuine engagement in this process, and contributing to the final Naenae Spatial Plan. More than anything else, I see this not as Council’s plan, but as the community’s plan – which they can be proud to carry forward with our support.”

Eastern Ward Councillor Andy Mitchell is excited about the opportunities that the Spatial Plan will bring to Naenae.

“We asked people what they wanted for Naenae. The ideas that have come through were a new pool and gym, Hillary Court to thrive, a supermarket, retail and shopping options, a clear expression of culture, art, identity and opportunities for people to live in the town centre.

“The Spatial Plan shows how Naenae could be configured in a way that speaks to the community’s aspirations while also applying best practice in urban form and design. A renewed town centre will bring new heart into the Naenae community,” says Cr Mitchell.

Council has agreed to explore:

– The provision of housing within the Naenae town centre

– An extension from Rātā Street to Vogel Street – service lane for possible supermarket

– Shared space extension of Hillary Court

– Retail on Everest Avenue with an upgraded streetscape and parking layout

– Development of community spaces to activate the heart of Hillary Court

– Expanded square/plaza between library and the former Naenae Post Office Building

– Supermarket on part of the site of the former pool – Walter Mildenhall Park

– Future overbridge to railway station and Oxford Terrace