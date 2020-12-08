Bonus for council staff as Carterton named for highest rates

Report from LDR

Carterton’s district council has defended a staff pay-out just as it topped a national rates survey.

The district was outed as the country’s most expensive for residential property rates by the New Zealand Taxpayers Union today.

All three Wairarapa districts made the top 20. Carterton averages $3472, South Wairarapa [$3151] was fifth, and Masterton 14th [$2685].

CDC chief executive Jane Davis said a conversation on rates was “important”, but questioned the data.

“It doesn’t hurt having the conversation, but what is frustrating, as its misleading, is that some of the data is presented as an absolute comparison, which it isn’t. It does raise issues that we all know about. That we’re paying for expensive infrastructure improvements, that’s our reality.

“We still have to deliver a high-quality, good-for-the-environment wastewater treatment system. We still have to deliver clean safe water.”

She said a small ratepayer base was an issue. “We do acknowledge our residential rates are quite high, but that’s where there’s a problem comparing. They say its apples and apples, but it’s not.”

Wairarapa’s other council chiefs agreed with Davis. Masterton District Council’s Kath Ross said benchmarking is a “tricky exercise” because it “is very rare that councils are compared with like councils. Councils’ services vary, and the properties that are rated are quite different across districts. Larger metropolitan areas, for instance, have large commercial areas that can pay a larger share of the rates. That diversity results in different ways of allocating costs of services.

“Most average rates bills are similar to what most households would pay for power over a year – and for that, a whole range of services are delivered.”

Ross said the government-approved CouncilMark assessment was the “best way” to compare councils.

SWDC’s Harry Wilson said rural councils with small populations must “run all the same services as a larger council”. He said comparing councils “does not give an accurate picture without taking into account all the factors that impact rates. We’re not a profit-making organisation and collect rates only for what we need to spend.”

The Taxpayers Union’s Louis Holbrooke said there was “no good reason” Wairarapa councils should have higher rates.

“Local councils may feel entitled to increase costs as homes become worth more, and ratepayers may feel wealthier and therefore less likely to kick up a fuss. But this is not a solid justification for rate hikes. Core council services like rubbish collection cost the same regardless of whether homes are worth $300,000 or $1million.”

Holbrooke said operating expenses at all three Wairarapa councils are below national averages.

“This suggests savings instead need to be found in capital spending projects. Budget blowouts for Carterton’s clock tower spring to mind!” The tower project saw increased costs, but Davis said CD’s showpiece project, its wastewater treatment project, would have little rates impact. “As it is largely completed, [the plant upgrade] won’t result in a large increase in rates.

“We have been continuously progressing our pipe and infrastructure improvements and renewals on a yearly basis which keeps the rates steady.

“Because we have received money from the Government’s Three Waters stimulus package, we don’t yet know what next year’s underlying rates increase will be. However, we expect it to be around two per cent.”

As NZTU released its results, Carterton social media platforms lit up after a resident posted details of a $1500 staff “bonus”. Davis confirmed the pay-out, offered pro-rata, after promising results in the first few months after lockdown. It came after CDC staff agreed to a pay freeze, and the money came from additional revenue, not rates.

The council-owned Events Centre saw takings increase after lockdown, and CDC is receiving record numbers of building consent applications, she said.

“We budgeted for low income, which actually our budgets were looking quite dire. On the basis of that, our staff put their hands up and said they were happy to take a wage freeze.”

She said since the planning, New Zealand and Wairarapa in particular “are doing really well”.

“Basically, the assumption we based our financial planning on haven’t come to fruition. To recognise that, and the basis on which our staff made the salary freeze, I made the decision. Our teams have been working exceptionally hard.”

She said central government projects such as Three Waters reforms had put even more pressure on all council staff. “We’re doing it out of our existing resources, and there’s a lot of information the governments needing from us in terms of various projects.”

Despite an outcry, Davis said the social media responses were generally positive. “The majority were supportive of our people and what they do.”

“A kick in the teeth”, says ex-councillor

Former Carterton councillor Tracey O’Callaghan said she was disappointed that things had not changed regarding rates. O’Callaghan resigned earlier last year, citing a refusal to deal with rising rates.

She supported a Rates Resistance campaign during the local elections. The local election campaign dominated by rates costs, and candidates ran on the “Rates Are Too High” platform.

She said resigning was her only way of making the point, and it was clear people were struggling.

“When a pensioner is having to pay out up to a quarter of their annual pension on rates, something’s not right.”

She said there were “significant issues with some of the compliance costs for central government, but said “the whole system needs changing”.

“It needs government intervention. It’s not just Carterton, it’s across the country. Carterton’s extreme, but all councils have these issues, and with an ageing population, it’s going to become more of a challenge for more people going forward.”

She said news of the bonus was a blow. “Council staff getting a pay increase, when a lot of people haven’t had a pay increase in the last five or six years, is a bit of a kick in the teeth for them.