City’s venues under-used and needing more investment

Wellington.Scoop

A report uncovered today by the NZ Herald tells us what we’ve always known – Wellington’s city-owned venues are only being used at half their capacity.

But there’s more. As described by Georgina Campbell: An unnamed stakeholder quoted in the report called the TSB Arena “one of NZ’s worst big rooms” and another referred to Shed 6 as a “big box”.

The report was commissioned by the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (the one that wants us to refer to it as WellingtonNZ) to find out whether the venues it manages, specifically the Opera House, the Michael Fowler Centre, TSB Arena and Shed 6, are up to scratch for the coming decades.

The report finds that the venues are suffering from under-investment in technology and infrastructure, and that their content was skewed towards those over the age of 55, with an untapped potential to cater for a younger and increasingly diverse audience through music, comedy, theatre, and cultural festivals.

The report has been around for a year, but Wellington City councillors were not briefed on it till yesterday, after the report was released to the Herald under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

It recommends that Shed 6 and the Opera House be re-purposed, redeveloped or sold. But while no one would miss Shed 6, there is no support for getting rid of the Opera House.

Thomas de Mallet Burgess of NZ Opera told the DomPost that the Opera House had issues with sight lines and facilities, but “[if you] stand on the stage and look back on the auditorium, what I feel is years and years of community history”. He said the opera company needed the Opera House for certain shows including chamber productions.

Lester McGrath of the Royal New Zealand Ballet said an upgrade of the Opera House made sense. But it would be a “sad day” if the theatre was lost, and the company would not be keen to see it sold. McGrath added he would be surprised if there was an appetite to do that.

The report commissioned by WREDA does not survey the Town Hall or the St James Theatre, both of which are now being refurbished and strengthened.

The Herald says long-discussed dreams of building a new 12,000 seat arena have suffered “a quiet death.”