Hutt City establishes committee for climate change and sustainability

The Hutt City Council has established a new Climate Change and Sustainability Committee.

“Caring for and protecting our environment will be a key priority for our upcoming ten-year plan. The new committee will have oversight to make sure Council meets its commitments, and delivers on the community’s expectations,” says Hutt mayor Campbell Barry.

“Last year our Council declared a climate emergency, and Central Government has now followed suit.

“As Mayor, it’s important for me that our actions match our commitments – and that we dedicate an appropriate level of resource towards environmental initiatives. I’m confident the new committee will have the mandate to ensure that happens.

The new Climate Change and Sustainability Committee will oversee the Council’s overall environment and climate change response. This includes implementation of strategies to achieve carbon zero, including the decarbonisation of our assets, developing and implementing environmental policies, and overseeing waste and recycling.

Cr Josh Briggs has been appointed as the inaugural chair of the Committee, and says it is a privilege to take on the role.

“On a personal level, tackling climate change and ensuring our city is more resilient is a top priority for me. It is a real privilege to be in a position to ensure our Council is raising awareness about climate change and prioritising the need to reduce our emissions to net zero,” Cr Briggs says.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with the community, particularly through the upcoming 10-year plan process, to ensure that climate change and sustainability is front and centre of Council’s work for the years ahead.”

The new Climate Change and Sustainability Committee will hold its first meeting in the new year. Meeting dates and meeting papers will be published at www.infocouncil.huttcity.govt.nz.