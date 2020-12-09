After flooding, Porirua mayor wants to double city’s water infrastructure

Report from Michelle Laurenson

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker today announced a proposal to double the city’s spending on its water infrastructure in its next long term plan. Newstalk ZB reported that she said Porirua City’s infrastructure is outdated and the recent flooding in Plimmerton proves it needs urgent repairs. This is good news for Plimmerton, but does she have the money? And, what about Titahi Bay that has twice been flooded by sewage?

This recent promise is no different to the proposal in the Long Term Plan 2018-2038 that she helped push through as a councillor in 2018 to invest $800 million to improve core infrastructure, stormwater, wastewater and water supply services over the next 10 years.

On 16 November, when the Titahi Bay Surf lifesaving carnival was called off because sewage was overflowing into Titahi Bay beach as well as a treatment plant overflow, the Mayor was disappointed, saying “this is a terrible thing that happens, but until the infrastructure is fixed over the next 20 years it will keep occurring with heavy rain”. So the network is not going to be fixed in 10 years, it’s now 20 years.

On 29 November when sewage overflows happened again, with no warning to local community, the posts on her Council page were only about Plimmerton.

Today the Mayor said “core infrastructure needs to be equipped for our changing environment and it’s a matter of how much more can they spend, and how quickly.” Well, how quickly is it? 10 years, 20 years, now?

Given that Porirua City has some of the highest rates and rentals in the country, it is hoped that this latest Mayoral broadcast is not just a pipe dream push to placate.