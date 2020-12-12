by Craig Palmer

The National Policy Statement on Urban Development is inappropriate for Wellington. In favouring widespread high-rise development, it steers this city towards exacerbating its climatic and seismic disadvantages.

Instead, low to medium development to a maximum of four storeys and following the city’s main transport corridors to the outer boundaries, would spread the population more evenly over a much wider area. Doing so would lessen seismic and therefore insurance risks. Downward wind blasts from high rise buildings would be avoided, as would the extensive shading they create.

VERANDAHS

The concept of a sheltered city could be further achieved by the new District Plan encouraging verandahs along all the inner-city streets, large and small.

Protection from wind, rain and harsh sunlight from ozone depletion would significantly add to the enjoyment of walking around the city for residents and visitors alike.

Research could also be undertaken to engineer stand-alone verandahs. These serving to act as protection from falling glass during a major seismic event.

Another purpose of a stand-alone structure could be to prop up the facades of two-storey unreinforced masonry buildings. Particularly heritage buildings.

POPULATION DENSITY

Greater population density within the distinctive inner-city heritage neighbourhoods could be encouraged by permitting separate freehold titles for new apartments created within large two-storey villas.

Separate compact dwellings along rear boundaries would assist first home ownership as well as much sought after student accommodation close to the city centre.

Law changes would be necessary to facilitate this intensification. The Stratum Estate in Fee Simple provisions within the Unit Titles Act would need to be eased.

The overall emphasis in the new District Plan would be on new horizontal development rather then vertical.

ROLE OF THE NEW DISTRICT PLAN

The new plan could set out to minimise the city’s disadvantages, climatic and seismic.

Low and medium rise development, horizontal intensification of existing inner-city housing stock and widespread provision of verandahs could combine to create a far more enjoyable city. A city attractive to new arrivals and visitors alike.

Above all, it would reveal a city that has intelligently chosen an urbane and humane built world. One enduring for future generations. They viewing us as far sighted ancestors. A generation who chose dimensions in harmony with the natural forces (air, earth and sea) peculiar to this part of the land.

Since he made his first submission about the Spatial Plan, Mt Victoria resident Craig Palmer has given further thought to what the new District Plan could achieve. This is his further submission.