The arguments against demolition



Photo from WCC

by Helene Ritchie

The mayor and Wellington city councillors would be well advised to vote against the recommendation to demolish the Municipal Office Building in Civic Square. The Council should only to be focusing on the most pressing issues. Demolition of perfectly good public buildings is not one of them.

This building housed Council staff, now scattered all over Wellington.

Why this proposed civic and architectural vandalism? Who is advising the Council officers? Why are there such exorbitant earthquake strengthening cost discrepancies? How come the strengthening costs have increased from $50 million to $84 million since June last year? Somebody was or is clearly very wrong in their estimates.

The Municipal Office Building, built in 1951, without any over-the-top strengthening, has not been damaged by any earthquake. It has stood undamaged for nearly 70 years.

Council officers in their report prefer demolition and “partner funding” for a new building. Who are these secret developer/ “partners? What discussions have they had with council staff? What are they offering? Why don’t we, the owners, the public know? Where is the transparency and accountability in these secret meetings and conversations?

Our Civic Centre, its space and buildings, were never intended to be for sale to the highest bidder. They are public assets for public use and service. We, not ‘they’, own them. But the Council seems to be intent on demolishing and destroying our civic centre instead of maintaining it and its buildings.

Council officers are seeking approval for $750,000 for “to complete … the consenting process for demolition.” In other words, just as the Council did with the failed Airport extension proposal, the officers are seeking funds to fight the Council’s own ratepayers in Court once again.

The mayor and councillors should vote against any proposal to demolish.

Instead, an open transparent competition should be held to ascertain the costs and proposal (including timing) to strengthen the MOB to code (not over the top strengthening but just what is necessary), and all discussions with developers, and proposals should be transparently conducted and publicly released, without any excuse of so-called commercial sensitivity. This property is owned by the public which has a right to know.

The Council needs to come to its senses, and realise that it (we ratepayers and residents) have limited funds. It desperately needs to focus on the top four essential priorities, and maintain the Civic Centre to the high standard it once was, to once again have a well-functioning, well utilised, sheltered, world class civic space.

Te Ngakau Civic Square displays the story of Wellington with its period architecture, its Maori history, civic and public functions including two concert and public community halls, the Council Chamber, staff offices, the Central Library used by over a million every year, a square enjoyed for myriad public events and demonstrations, and a City to Sea bridge with magnificent unique sculptures and “a view to die for.”

Helene Ritchie is a former deputy mayor of Wellington and chaired the inception of the Civic Centre project.