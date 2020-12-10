Lime scooters returning to Hutt Valley

News from Lime

Lime is making a return to Upper and Lower Hutt today with 100 scooters, and will increase the fleet to 250 over the coming weeks.

The micromobility company is bringing scooters back to the Hutt Valley streets after it paused services in the area over the 2019 winter period.

Following Lime’s relaunch of JUMP scooters in Wellington in August, this extension into the Hutt Valley will see Lime’s operations servicing the wider Wellington region.

“We always intended to return to the Hutt Valley and we are thrilled to be back once again, to provide residents with a safe, convenient and sustainable alternative to private motor vehicles,” says Lauren Mentjox, Lime’s ANZ Government Relations and Public Affairs Manager.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Upper Hutt and Hutt City councils to help more people move around and get to the places they want to go.

“As always, we encourage riders to wear a helmet, be responsible and be mindful of others when riding and parking.”

Lime has created slow speed areas in the town centres as well as preferred parking areas, including in Jackson Street, Petone. The scooters will cost $1 to unlock and 40 cents per minute.

Lime has been busy expanding its New Zealand services recently with the launch of scooters into Tauranga in October and e-bikes hitting the streets of Christchurch in November. These new destinations provide more opportunities for Kiwis across the country to enjoy the benefits of micromobility.

Lime’s local expansion demonstrates the company’s drive toward a cleaner transport mode and this commitment was further emphasised with the recent launch of Lime’s Ride Green initiative, working to create cleaner cities in a fight against climate change.

Lime’s mission is simple; create cleaner, more liveable cities by revolutionising urban transportation toward a shared, electric and carbon-free future. The initiative is a global partnership with WWF and will include education to promote cleaner modes of transportation and grassroots advocacy to advance more sustainable urban mobility.

Lime is the market-leading micro-mobility company in New Zealand with services in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, the Hutt Valley, Christchurch, Selwyn District and Dunedin.

The company recently celebrated a global milestone reaching 200 million rides across the 130 cities it operates in.

Riders and non-riders can contact Lime at support+nz@li.me or 0800 467 001 or via the help menu on the left hand side of the Lime app home page.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url