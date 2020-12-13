Farewell to the Regional Council

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington Regional Council has moved in to its new offices in Cuba Street, but it has left its name behind.

As the signs above the door and on the street indicate, the Regional Council no longer wants us to think of it as an organisation called the Regional Council.

Instead, it wants us to call it by a placename: Greater Wellington.

Perhaps it thinks it’s embarrassing to be a Regional Council. Or does it think “Greater Wellington” makes it sound more impressive?

In its recent press releases, it’s trying to follow the new style, but there’s evident confusion between referring to the region or to itself. (A council that isn’t a council?)

However the heading at the top of its website still identifies it as the regional council. Perhaps it’s waiting to be purged.

Another local organisation has also chosen to call itself by a placename – WellingtonNZ is the name that the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency wants us to use, instead of WREDA.

Recent critics have pointed out that the Agency doesnt seem to be doing much for the region – as its beautifully-designed website shows, it is focussing its programmes on Wellington city. Perhaps they were worried that they didn’t want to be known as WEDA?

There’s also been a half-way attempt at rebranding by Victoria University, which has remade all its signage to emphasise in CAPITAL LETTERS the name of the city where it has always been based. (They were worrying that some people thought they were somewhere else…)

Graduates marching through town this week carried the new-look WELLINGTON identity, though the university had been stopped – by public opinion and by the government – from completely renaming itself.