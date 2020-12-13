Wellington Scoop
Farewell to the Regional Council

December 13, 2020

no name signs

Wellington.Scoop
The Wellington Regional Council has moved in to its new offices in Cuba Street, but it has left its name behind.

As the signs above the door and on the street indicate, the Regional Council no longer wants us to think of it as an organisation called the Regional Council.

Instead, it wants us to call it by a placename: Greater Wellington.

no name signs 2

Perhaps it thinks it’s embarrassing to be a Regional Council. Or does it think “Greater Wellington” makes it sound more impressive?

In its recent press releases, it’s trying to follow the new style, but there’s evident confusion between referring to the region or to itself. (A council that isn’t a council?)

greater sign

However the heading at the top of its website still identifies it as the regional council. Perhaps it’s waiting to be purged.

Another local organisation has also chosen to call itself by a placename – WellingtonNZ is the name that the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency wants us to use, instead of WREDA.

Recent critics have pointed out that the Agency doesnt seem to be doing much for the region – as its beautifully-designed website shows, it is focussing its programmes on Wellington city. Perhaps they were worried that they didn’t want to be known as WEDA?

There’s also been a half-way attempt at rebranding by Victoria University, which has remade all its signage to emphasise in CAPITAL LETTERS the name of the city where it has always been based. (They were worrying that some people thought they were somewhere else…)

rebranding VUW

Graduates marching through town this week carried the new-look WELLINGTON identity, though the university had been stopped – by public opinion and by the government – from completely renaming itself.

3 comments:

  1. Greenwelly, 14. December 2020, 7:00

    As there is no organisation called “Greater Wellington” listed in the Local Government Act 2002 I look forward to not paying any of the bills it may send out claiming to be for rates or any other form of legislated payments….

     
  2. michael, 14. December 2020, 9:44

    Same old . . hiding under new names and they think they have us fooled!

     
  3. Alan, 14. December 2020, 14:29

    How much did that “refreshing” of the name cost ratepayers?

     

