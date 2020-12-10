Three roads closed by floods and slips
Wellington.Scoop
Slips and flooding closed three roads in the region this morning.
At 11.10am, the NZTA tweeted that the Paekakariki Hill Road had been closed by a slip and flooding. Both lanes were closed.
Earlier, the Kapiti Coast District Council announced that the Akatarawa Road was closed by multiple slips and a fallen tree, and Waterfall Road was closed until flood damage could be repaired.
On State Highway 1 at Paekakariki, a vehicle was damaged when it was hit by falling rocks. Contractors and emergency services were called to clear the road and tow the damaged car.
40mm of rain in 8 hours this morning in Paraparaumu (on top of a couple of weeks of heavy rain). Little wonder there was so much flooding today. 🌧 pic.twitter.com/JeZOloS8SC
— Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) December 10, 2020