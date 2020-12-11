Out of sight no longer – how the city’s water woes must be fixed

by Andy Foster

Collectively, Wellington City Council’s Three Waters network (drinking water, wastewater and stormwater) includes 2,653 km of pipes, 65 reservoirs, 103 pump stations, and three treatment plants, and is valued at approximately $3.86 billion.

Our three waters system has for many years been largely out of sight, out of mind. However, in December 2019 and into early 2020 a number of high-profile pipe failures, particularly in the City’s wastewater network, led to concerns about the condition of the City’s underground infrastructure.

The Mayoral Taskforce was established in February to investigate the condition, funding and management of the network, and to develop recommendations for its future.

The WCC responded further by increasing funding in its 2020–21 Annual Plan specifically for enhanced condition assessment and for roving crews to identify and address problems.

The Taskforce unanimously agrees that transformational change in governance, asset ownership, funding and management is required to lift the network’s performance to the level appropriate to a modern, inclusive and environmentally sustainable city.

During the period the Taskforce has been working, Government announced a national water reform programme which aligns closely with the Taskforce’s conclusions.

Key General Conclusions

Although WCC has been fully depreciating its water assets for many years, and providing the funding requested, the actual level of renewals investment has consistently been significantly lower than the depreciation collected. Significant funding has been directed to other projects. The result is that the network is ageing and deteriorating, leading to increases in pipe breakages and increasing water loss and wastewater leakage.

The scale of the financial challenge is very significant, and a reset is required.

The Taskforce recommends ring fencing depreciation funding in the first instance, in advance of any transition of assets and funding arrangements to Wellington Water Limited (WWL) or a successor entity resulting from any Government reforms.

The Taskforce found that WWL funding has been squeezed, resulting in reduced investment in asset condition assessment.

The Taskforce considers a well-planned and funded condition assessment programme is essential to good asset management, and to ensuring pipes are replaced at the optimal time, not too early, or too late. Better understanding of asset condition would more clearly establish pipes’ actual lives, rather than expected useful, lifespan and ensure accurate rates of depreciation.

The Taskforce also found that it appears that as the network ages, and possibly exacerbated by earthquake damage, maintenance and renewals are increasingly reactive rather than planned.

The Taskforce supports continued investment to ensure the three waters network is resilient in the face of Wellington’s seismic and climate change challenges.

Rapid population growth also means the network is nearing capacity in many areas, and there will need to be well targeted, but extensive investment in new infrastructure to align with urban planning for future population growth. A robust development contributions policy and other funding tools will be needed to ensure that growth pays for the costs it imposes.

Governance, funding, community participation and reporting

The Taskforce recommends that Councils should work together to transition their water assets and appropriate debt to WWL or a successor entity, which must remain owned by its constituent Councils. The Taskforce supports in principle the Government’s direction towards Council owned multi-regional entities providing drinking water and wastewater services.

The Taskforce considers Council ownership must be cemented into the foundation documents of WWL and any successor organisation. Alongside any new asset ownership and management arrangements the Taskforce considers it important that communities have an enhanced relationship with their water services at a catchment level. This includes the need for increasing transparency of information.

Drinking Water

There is a need to significantly reduce our collective water use to protect the environment and delay or avoid the need for expensive new water storage facilities. Rapid population growth means the four cities are approaching water supply limits. Water consumption per capita and the level of network leakage are high, and leakage is often hard to detect.

Consequently, the Taskforce concludes that water metering in time should replace rates as the means of funding residential water supply. This would enable rapid location and addressing of leaks, encourage water harvesting and reuse, forestalling the need for expensive new water sources, and give an accurate picture of the actual levels of leakage in the drinking water system.

The Taskforce is strongly of the view that any charging system must ensure everyone retains access to enough healthy and affordable water.

Wastewater and Stormwater

The Taskforce confirmed that stream systems are polluted by wastewater leaks from both public and private pipes, and by pollutants entering stormwater. The Taskforce agreed that past practices are no longer acceptable and embraced the principle of Te Mana o te Wai.

The Taskforce concluded that we will all have a part to play as kaitiaki, in progressively addressing these problems and better looking after streams and coastal waters, whether that is in reducing water use, repairing our own water systems, or in eliminating pollutants and inappropriate items going into wastewater and stormwater systems.

In addition to recommending more investment in condition assessment, maintenance and renewal of the public network the Taskforce recommends increased investment strengthening compliance processes to progressively identify and address failings within the private pipe network.

The Taskforce has 48 recommendations which together will create a resilient, modern, well managed, sustainable three waters system that continues to provide enough healthy drinking water, and will progressively eliminate adverse effects on the environment.

I want to finish by thanking the Taskforce members. They have given an enormous amount of time, expertise, and passion to ensuring Wellington has a three waters system fit for the future. They have brought inquiring minds and a willingness to explore, discuss and reach conclusions together.

The Taskforce comprised myself, Councillors, water infrastructure specialists, iwi, whaitua, community and business representatives and chairs of the WWL Board and Shareholder Committee. We have been supported by WWL and Council officers and our own independent expert. I want to record my deep appreciation for the commitment and expertise of all the Taskforce members and our support team. I commend the Taskforce’s report to the Council for its consideration and adoption.

This is the mayor’s introduction to the report from his Mayoral Water Task Force.