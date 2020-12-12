SH1 closed by crash at Ohau bridge – no detour for an hour

Wellington.Scoop

A crash at 10.10 this morning closed State Highway 1 at Ohau for more than an hour, with no detour available.

The crash was on the Ohau River Bridge.

At 10.30, the NZTA said contractors and a crane were on their way. And also: an assessment of damage to the bridge was needed.

NZTA then offered its usual advice: Please avoid the area or delay your journey.

At 11.15, the vehicles had been removed but the bridge was still closed while contractors assessed the bridge and the damaged barrier.

At 11.20, the checks had been completed and State Highway 1 was reopened. But traffic was backed up and police, echoing the NZTA, asked motorists to delay their journeys if possible.