Wellington Scoop
Network

SH1 closed by crash at Ohau bridge – no detour for an hour

December 12, 2020Police, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
A crash at 10.10 this morning closed State Highway 1 at Ohau for more than an hour, with no detour available.

The crash was on the Ohau River Bridge.

At 10.30, the NZTA said contractors and a crane were on their way. And also: an assessment of damage to the bridge was needed.

NZTA then offered its usual advice: Please avoid the area or delay your journey.

At 11.15, the vehicles had been removed but the bridge was still closed while contractors assessed the bridge and the damaged barrier.

At 11.20, the checks had been completed and State Highway 1 was reopened. But traffic was backed up and police, echoing the NZTA, asked motorists to delay their journeys if possible.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: