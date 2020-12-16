Burst water main in Naenae cuts supply to 75 homes

Wellington.Scoop

A water main has burst in Naenae today.

Wellington Water said that approximately 75 properties around Waddington Drive had been affected since 9:00am.

It expected to have fixed the water main by midday.

Wellington.Scoop – December 12

Wellington Water congratulated itself on the speed with which it repaired a burst water pipe in Kingston today.

⚠WATER PIPE Burst – WELLINGTON ⚠ We are responding to a burst water pipe at 62 Quebec Street, Kingston — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) December 12, 2020