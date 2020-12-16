Wellington Scoop
Network

Burst water main in Naenae cuts supply to 75 homes

December 16, 2020Business, Health, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
A water main has burst in Naenae today.

Wellington Water said that approximately 75 properties around Waddington Drive had been affected since 9:00am.

It expected to have fixed the water main by midday.

Wellington.Scoop – December 12
Wellington Water congratulated itself on the speed with which it repaired a burst water pipe in Kingston today.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: