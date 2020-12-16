Burst water main in Naenae cuts supply to 75 homes
A water main has burst in Naenae today.
Wellington Water said that approximately 75 properties around Waddington Drive had been affected since 9:00am.
It expected to have fixed the water main by midday.
Wellington.Scoop – December 12
Wellington Water congratulated itself on the speed with which it repaired a burst water pipe in Kingston today.
⚠WATER PIPE Burst – WELLINGTON ⚠ We are responding to a burst water pipe at 62 Quebec Street, Kingston
— Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) December 12, 2020
⚠WATER RESTORED – KINGSTON ⚠
The team has made an awesome effort and fixed the repair and now returned service to all! https://t.co/4kzE4WYDR8
— Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) December 12, 2020