Expanding the airport, in a climate emergency
by Benoit Pette
Wellington Airport has issued a ‘notice of requirement” that it wants to change the designation of the southern part of the Miramar Golf Course to “airport operation purposes”. If the land designation changes, the Airport will be allowed to transform half of the golf course into parking for planes, right under residents’ windows.
The notification is on the City Council web site . Feedback is sought before the 12th of February.
The Airport must be worried about what the community’s response will be be, otherwise it wouldn’t have chosen this time of the year to seek it, right in the middle of the Christmas break, when most Wellingtonians are away on holiday. This tactic to mute the voice of the community has been used in the past (no later than last year) when the Airport was pushing for changes that would have adverse effects on residents who live nearby.
For that reason, NoFlyZone is asking that the consultation process be postponed till February, to ensure the community and local residents can truly take part. If necessary, the City Council, which owns a third of the Airport, should intervene to ensure the delay.
At a time when central and local governments have declared a climate emergency, it is irresponsible for Wellington Airport to try to expand – an expansion which will inevitably increase greenhouse gas emissions.
It is even more concerning since the Te Atakura – First to Zero implementation plan, approved by the City Council in August, is failing to achieve its target. Letting the Airport grow its emissions would jeopardise the small reductions that implementation could potentially achieve.
NoFlyZone believes that because there is a climate crisis, aviation growth should only occur when flying has become sustainable.
And for that reason, NoFlyZone is asking the Wellington City Council to decline the land designation change – to be consistent with its goal to reduce emissions, an aspiration supported by 92% of Wellingtonians . If necessary, the Council should engage with central government to block this expansion.
NoFlyZone is a voice for the community to oppose Wellington Airport’s adverse effects on climate change, residents’ wellbeing and health.
Another little Chrissy present from the Council and the Airport company. Has anyone fathomed what the potential sale of Infratil might have on the Airport, and the dividend that the Council gets? The mayor is on this Board. Perhaps he could enlighten his constituents about these impacts on us and what he does to protect our interests? I fear our water and assets are in danger of being controlled by another secret Board/company.
This part of Miramar golf course was also earmarked for housing. A far better use for the land than plane parking. A great place to build mixed-use housing. And the least controversial yet.
Typical chicanery from the worst neighbour in Miramar and the biggest emitter in Wellington!
First, ask is expansion still needed in a post COVID-19 world of unprecedented change and more sustainable, agile, and resilient travel and communication, including much greater use of digital technologies. Second, is it compatible with a zero carbon economy? [via twitter]
Golf courses are not necessarily the best environmental citizens, being consumers of water on a grand scale. But they have to be better than airports.
Residential development would be more desirable, in this world of less travel and more concern for the well-being of the organism planet earth.
Like cars, electric and hydrogen planes are in various stages of development, so there won’t be much in the way of future climate change impact from them till long after the airport expansion is finished. The first to be replaced with EV planes will be smaller regional routes, followed by the longer range domestic jet fleet, and finally the international market (which likely will be a hydrogen/EV hybrid solution). Check weflywright.com for an idea about what is coming for the larger EV planes, and also google the airbus E-fan X for what might be coming very soon in the way of a hybrid EV/jet fuel solution as an interim.
Can anyone explain why the Miramar peninsula is so overrun by antediluvian greens, BANANAs and NIMBYs? Almost nothing can get done over that way without a tidal wave of complainers sticking their oars in trying to stop any progress in its tracks. Peter Jackson can’t be funding every one of these groups, surely?
Better an antediluvian green than a post-diluvian refugee, Zoomer. We don’t mind progress, so long as it’s not in reverse.