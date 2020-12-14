Expanding the airport, in a climate emergency

by Benoit Pette

Wellington Airport has issued a ‘notice of requirement” that it wants to change the designation of the southern part of the Miramar Golf Course to “airport operation purposes”. If the land designation changes, the Airport will be allowed to transform half of the golf course into parking for planes, right under residents’ windows.

The notification is on the City Council web site . Feedback is sought before the 12th of February.

The Airport must be worried about what the community’s response will be be, otherwise it wouldn’t have chosen this time of the year to seek it, right in the middle of the Christmas break, when most Wellingtonians are away on holiday. This tactic to mute the voice of the community has been used in the past (no later than last year) when the Airport was pushing for changes that would have adverse effects on residents who live nearby.

For that reason, NoFlyZone is asking that the consultation process be postponed till February, to ensure the community and local residents can truly take part. If necessary, the City Council, which owns a third of the Airport, should intervene to ensure the delay.

At a time when central and local governments have declared a climate emergency, it is irresponsible for Wellington Airport to try to expand – an expansion which will inevitably increase greenhouse gas emissions.

It is even more concerning since the Te Atakura – First to Zero implementation plan, approved by the City Council in August, is failing to achieve its target. Letting the Airport grow its emissions would jeopardise the small reductions that implementation could potentially achieve.

NoFlyZone believes that because there is a climate crisis, aviation growth should only occur when flying has become sustainable.

And for that reason, NoFlyZone is asking the Wellington City Council to decline the land designation change – to be consistent with its goal to reduce emissions, an aspiration supported by 92% of Wellingtonians . If necessary, the Council should engage with central government to block this expansion.

NoFlyZone is a voice for the community to oppose Wellington Airport’s adverse effects on climate change, residents’ wellbeing and health.