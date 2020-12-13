Superstars crowned at Young Horse Champs

Report from NZ Equestrian



Bailey Marshall steers Haupouri Evandro NZPH to victory in the Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Championship Final at the 2020 National Young Horse Jumping Championships in Hastings. Photo by KAMPIC

The superstars have been found across the age groups after another very successful National Young Horse Jumping Championships in Hastings this weekend.

The moment Bailey Marshall sat on Haupouri Evandro NZPH she knew she was onto something special. Today, at the 2020 Championships he delivered, taking out the Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Championship Final ahead of a very competitive class.

The registered nurse from New Plymouth was ecstatic with Lou – as he is known at home. She only got him in August after a trip to Haupouri Sport Horses to try a number of horses – Lou wasn’t originally even on the list. However, the moment she sat on him, she says she immediately felt he was the right horse. “I just wanted something that would go out and jump nice rounds while also able to have a quiet hack around at home,” says Bailey. “He is even better than I thought he would be. He picked me really. I went to Haupouri to try a few others and Warwick (Hansen) said here’s another one.”

Bailey’s plan this weekend was to do the first round on the opening day of the three day event and take it from there. He was clear in the first, so they did the second where they picked up four faults and they were the only combination clear today in the final round.

“This is probably my biggest riding achievement. It was a really top class field with professional riders. I am just so proud of Lou going out there and being a superstar. I couldn’t fault him. He was tired today but still gave so much.”

Heloise Tolo (Wellington) and Heartline won the NZPH Style Prize for the class and were also second equal overall.

Jaime Campbell had another solid show with Sharleen Workman’s Xtreme Sport Horses youngsters, taking the quinella in the UltraMox Six-Year-Old Championship Final, winning the NZPH Four-Year-Old Style Prize and placing second in the Dunstan Fibre Fresh Four-Year-Old Championship Final.

The full time rider and trainer, who bounces between Auckland and Otaki, Jaime took out the six-year-old championship aboard Corocat Xtreme and was second with Caspian Xtreme. She first sat on Corocat mid-winter and says she knew immediately the mare had talent. “She is really my type of horse. She has a lot of blood and while only small she is always on the go. You can turn her up to anything and is always super clear and gives her all.”

Four-year-old Calico Xtreme, on whom she won the style prize aboard and placed second in the championship, has only been broken in three months. “It proves how much you need the consistent training at home rather than just being out at shows.”

The courses had been good and while nothing was “super big” they were very technical with a lot of bending lines and plenty of questions asked of the riders. “You really had to keep your head about you.”

All three of Jaime’s horses had clear slates all champs with not a single rail down over the three days. “The young horses are certainly my passion.”

Melody Matheson (Havelock North) steered Cortaflex Giulia MH to victory in the East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Championship Final. The combination have been together a year-and-a-half or so but it was only in October that Giulia started to understand showjumping. “She just wasn’t quite sure of herself so I did some show hunter and I think that has been good for her,” says Melody. “She is a cool horse with quite a personality and just loves her food. She will self-load onto the truck when she is ready to go home.”

Three combinations came through to the jump-off today where Melody knew she had to put her foot down. “I didn’t realise quite how fast I was. For a little horse she has a big stride and a nice canter.”

Melody says the mare is one of the nicest young horses she has sat on. “She is small but feels she can jump a fence so we will see.”

Giulia is by Graf Top I who is also the sire of Melody’s top horse Cortaflex Graffiti MH – both were bred by Matthews Hanoverians.

The NZPH Five-Year-Old Style Prize was won by Kim Carrington (Takapau) aboard Double J Typhoon.

It was a three-way jump-off the Dunstan Fiber Fresh Four-Year-Old Championship Final with Laura Knight (Palmerston North) aboard Sentosa, Jaime Campbell (Otaki) with Calico Xtreme and Alexa Dodson (Dannevirke) aboard Corvette ECPH going head to head for top honours.

Laura and Sentosa came out on top with their triple clear round effort in 38.74 seconds followed by Jaime and Calico Xtreme also all clean in 41.41 and Alexa stopping the clock at 43.93 aboard Corvette ECPH, leaving everything in place.

Laura, a mum, horse trainer and farm worker, was chuffed to win the champs aboard a horse she bred herself.

She won the service for Numero Uno Xtreme in a fundraising auction for the late Darryl Fraser from Waikanae, who was very involved with Pony Club in the Waikanae area.

Sentosa is out of Laura’s showjumper Gucci Girl. “I have loved him from day one,” says Laura. “He is a very spoilt horse. He is cheeky and lots of fun.”

She prepared him with the champs in mind. “He has a very clean record and doesn’t like touching rails.” Fittingly, he finished the champs with no faults against him.

Auckland horseman Daniel Blundell won the hotly-contested FEI CSI1* class aboard Athena NZPH ahead of Olympian Samantha McIntosh (Cambridge) aboard Takapoto James S.

The three day show is a real celebrations of the next generation of showjumping superstars and this year, for its 25th anniversary, attracted a record 510 horses.

Results –

Dunstan Fiber Fresh Four-Year-Old Championship Final: Laura Knight (Palmerston North) Sentosa (by Numero Uno Xtreme, out of Gucci Girl) 1, Jaime Campbell (Otaki) Calico Xtreme (by Cassiano, out of Chilli Xtreme) 2, Alexa Dodson (Dannevirke) Corvette ECPH (by Cassiano, out of Isabella SL) 3, Claudia Odlin (Benneydale) Weiti Quince (by Smokey, out of Ngahiwi French Lace), Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Idol (by Centavos, out of Annie), Harvey Nelson (Waimarama) Hunter NZPH (by Non Plus Ultra III, out of Bordeaux NZPH), Oliver Croucher (Cambridge) Takapoto Mango Lassi, Hannah Bodle (Morrinsville) Classified II (by Cachassini II, out of Jeezmay), Caroline Coop (Gisborne) Central City (by Central Park, out of Best Bet) and Laura McGregor (Auckland) Pure Perfection =4.

NZPH Four-Year-Old Style Prize: Jaime Campbell (Otaki) Calico Xtreme (by Cassiano, out of Chilli Xtreme).

East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Championship Final: Melody Matheson (Havelock North) ) Cortaflex Giulia MG (by Graf Top I, out of Ma Mojo Pedale) 1, Oliver Croucher (Cambridge) Takapoto China (by Cassiano, out of Lanice van de Heffnick) 2, Oliver Croucher (Cambridge) Takapoto DC (by Cartell GNZ, out of Claire) 3, Daniel Blundell (Auckland) She’s Special (by I’m Special de Muze, out of Elottie), Kate Hewlett (Kerikeri) Redcliffs Guns & Roses (by Capatino GNZ, out of April Rain), Nicki Booth (Masterton) Angelina ECPH (by Corofino II, out of Angelica Pickles), Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) Awaroa Ginger Kiss (by Silverstone VDL, out of Mistyor), Sarah West (Matamata) Six Sixty SP (by Cassiano, out of So Free) and Sophie Scott (Wellington) Off the Cuff (by Colombia, out of Cufflink) =4.

NZPH Five-Year-Old Style Prize: Kim Carrington (Takapau) Double J Typhoon (by Eurosport Centavos, out of Double J Breeze).

UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series Championship Final (sponsored by NZPH): Jaime Campbell (Otaki) Corocat Xtreme (by Corofino II, out of Cats Whiskers) 1, Jaime Campbell (Otaki) Caspian Xtreme (by Cassiano, out of Waltzingtanz) 2, Sophia Blackbourn (Hamilton) LT Holst Zalato Blue (by Zirocco Blue, out of LT Holst Carla) 3, Julie Davey (Hastings) LT Holst Freda (by Colman, out of LT Holst Andrea) 4, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane (by Eurosport Heartbreaker, out of Double J Breeze 5, Geordie Bull (Atiamuri) Marius (by Sangster, out of Bridget Bardot) 6.

NZPH Six-Year-Old Style Prize: Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Helen (by Casall, out of Charmante).

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Championship Final (sponsored by Dunstan Fibre Fresh): Bailey Marshall (New Plymouth) Haupouri Evandro NZPH ( by Quool du Boig Margot, out of Vogue Blue NZPH) 1, Sam Whale (Cambridge) Fleur DeLacour (by Corofino II, out of Jazz), Rachel Malcolm (Cambridge) Onessa MVNZ (by Escudo I, out of Contessa) and Heloise Tolo (Wellington) Heartline (by Eurosport Heartbreaker, out of Calusa) =2, Oliver Croucher (Cambridge) Casanova Xtreme (by Corofino II, out of JK Good Looks), Sophia Blackbourn (Hamilton) Octavia MVNZ (by Cassiano, out of Charming Princess) and Charlotte Francis (Taupo) Chic Xtreme (by Corofino II, out of All Gems) =5.

NZPH Seven-Year-Old Style Prize: Heloise Tolo (Wellington) Heartline (by Eurosport Heartbreaker, out of Calusa).

FEI CSI1* (sponsored by Tony Webb Memorial): Daniel Blundell (Auckland) Athena NZPH 1, Samantha McIntosh (Cambridge) Takapoto James S 2, Robert Steele (Dannevirke) LT Holst Bernadette 3, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z 4, Sarah West (Matamata) Oaks Centurian 5, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 6.

FMG Young Rider Series (sponsored by Isaacs Electrical): Emelia Forsyth (Clevedon) Henton Faberge 1, Peita Milne (Nelson) Ngahiwi Warrior 2, Annabel Francis (Taupo) LT Holst Elizabeth 3, Parys Marshall (New Plymouth) LG Whata Balou 4, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Breeze On 5, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Silverstar 6.

Main-Events Tertiary Challenge Series (sponsored by Equine America): Mackenzie Heaton (Hastings) At First Glance 1, Jenna-Lee Rose (Dannevirke) Silent Witness 2, Jaime Watters (Feilding) Solstice 3, Alexandra Mitchell (Wellington) Sir Arthur 4, Olivia Forster (Cambridge) Cassino du Domaine 5, Adele Rycroft (Dannevirke) Jericho R 6.

Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider Series (sponsored by Vicki Wilson): Tim Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Chuck 1, Tara Gower (Ohura) Double J Image 2, Madison Jackson (Auckland) Kiwi Monarch 3, Olivia Newsom (Tauranga) Charmed Escudo MSNZ 4, Anneke van Rooyen (Taumarunui) My Sassy Cat 5, Maddison Greatorex (Waipu) Daisy Duke NZPH 6.

Harrison Lane Pro-Amateur Rider Series (sponsored by Matawhio Sport Horses): Larina Dolman (Gisborne) Kiwi Lansing 1, Holly Rose (Taupo) Pampero 2, Georgia Massie (Dannevirke) Loose Change 3, Sam Van Lierde (Cambridge) Cadillac NZPH 4, Kim Best (Hawke’s Bay) LT Holst Teacher’s Pet 5, Emily Fraser (Manawatu) Expozay KCE 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series (sponsored by Penny Pearce Equestrian): Kaleigh Kent (Otane) Double J Sponge Bob Square Pants 1, Jo Andrews (Otaki) Coco Petite 2, Shelagh Nolan (Gisborne) Ngahiwi Eyeza Blue 3, Tiegan Holt (Hawke’s Bay) Tinted Blue 4, Shelley Bridgeman (Auckland) Oaks Vendetta 5, Michelle Wakeling (Wellsford) BMW Braveheart 6.

For full results, head to www.main-events.com

