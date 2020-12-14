More lighting and a CCTV camera – to improve safety in Te Aro Park

News from WCC

As part of the Wellington City Council project to improve safety in Te Aro Park, work on installing more lighting and a CCTV camera has started today.

The Te Aro Park – Assessing Harm report, a collaboration between Council and the New Zealand Police, identified safety concerns within Te Aro Park – and outlined options to address numerous issues in the area.

This additional lighting and CCTV installation is the latest action implemented since the start of December, including the canopy being removed from the toilet block, a new cleaning regime and caretaker appointed, and a stronger police presence.

“Addressing the issues in Te Aro Park has been in large part led by the re-established Night-time Economic Forum,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

“We have benefited from the concentrated effort by Council, Outreach Groups such as Take Ten, retail, hospitality and residents associations alongside the Police’s Operation Mahi Ngatahi as we aim to remove the negative stigma attached to Te Aro Park – and the surrounding Courtenay Place precinct too,” adds the Mayor.

Engaging with surrounding businesses has been a top priority and there has been some good constructive work done together, says Community Well-being portfolio lead, Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons.

“Local businesses and residents have been frustrated by anti-social behaviour in the area but collaborating with them and other stakeholders has given us a clear plan and we’ve taken some significant actions which seem to be already making a difference.

“This latest work is all part of a coordinated approach to return this popular park to the people.”

Work is estimated to take up to five days weather permitting, between the hours of 8AM – 6PM. Pedestrian and traffic management plans are in place, so the public is asked to follow directions from contractors and signage. The work involves excavation of a hole for the pole, trenching and laying power cables, installing lighting and a camera.

“This activity may cause some temporary disruption in the area but the long-term gains will be a welcome change to a site which has encountered problematic behaviour from a small group for some time now,” says Councillor Fitzsimons.

“Adaptations to bus shelters, tree trimming, more lighting, and some events and activities are also planned, and Take 10 has adapted their service delivery to focus on the larger area too.”

