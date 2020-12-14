Travel bubble with Australia early next year: PM

Report from RNZ

Cabinet has agreed in principle to establish a travel bubble with Australia early next year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

She told a press conference that ministers discussed travel bubbles with the Cook Islands and Australia this afternoon.

A travel bubble with Australia can be expected in the first quarter of 2021 “pending confirmation from the Australian Cabinet and no significant change in the circumstances in either country”, she says.

Officials have been working on preparations for that, Ardern says, and one of the criteria was 28 days of free of community transmission.

Clear plans will need to be made in the event of a community outbreak, with enough space for potential returnees if borders shut again and arrangements for air crew and airlines.

A date on a trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble will be announced in the new year.

Ardern says there is more to work through, including segregation of staff and making sure contingency plans are in place, and these were key to finalising any arrangement.

Minister in charge of Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said:

“Airlines have indicated they need a notice period – you’ll be aware they grounded a lot of their fleets. They have a lot of crew not working so they need the opportunity to bring them back and get them current again.

“We have been clear we want to see separation between crews who are working in the safe zone versus crews working elsewhere, so that requires logistical rearranging for them.”

The Cook Islands are expected to be available for quarantine-free travel first, Ardern says.