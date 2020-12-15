Wellington Scoop
Two killed, three injured when helicopter crashes north of Kaikōura

December 15, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed north of Kaikōura this afternoon.

There were five people in the copter when it crashed on the beach near the Kekerengu Rivermouth.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said three people were seriously injured and are being flown to Christchurch Hospital.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12.40pm.

They said they were working with other emergency services and will not provide names till relatives have been informed.

