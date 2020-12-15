Lower Hutt politicians campaigning for Airport Flyer
Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry, MP for Hutt South Ginny Andersen, list MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop, and Cr Deborah Hislop met Wellington Airport and Tranzit last week to discuss the future of the Airport Flyer service and its presence in Lower Hutt.
ollowing the meeting, the group are calling on the Regional Council to add the Airport Flyer to its public transport network, and ensure it runs to Lower Hutt.
“During the meeting, we discussed a number of barriers to getting the service up and running reliably. Notably, there has been a lack of support in gaining access to real time information and the Snapper card payment system,” says Campbell Barry.
“Wellington Airport and Tranzit have made it clear that servicing Lower Hutt is not viable without assistance from Greater Wellington. We need the regional council to look at ways to support the commercial service to run effectively and efficiently, and if not, explore other options to ensure the Hutt is serviced.”
One of these options could be the service being picked up as a part of the public network.
“Wellington Airport is open to this as a solution, and incorporating the Airport Flyer into the public network would also ensure that the service can continue to the Hutt Valley,” says Ginny Andersen.
“It makes sense to provide a direct service to the airport, the Flyer will also support a direct service to other parts of Wellington city for those travelling from Lower Hutt.”
“Ultimately, this would get more people out of private cars, cut journey times, and play an important role as part of a well-integrated transport network for the Wellington Region,” says Chris Bishop.
“We are calling on the regional council to step up and include the Hutt as part of the future network.”
“Lower Hutt is experiencing extraordinary growth, is home to a conference centre that hosts national events and a soon to be completed hotel. To support the rising number of visitors to our city, Lower Hutt needs a regular and direct service to and from Wellington Airport,” says Deborah Hislop.
The group has written a joint letter to the Regional Council and looks forward to discussing the matter further.
Greater Wellington wants to run a Metlink bus service to the airport. We are prevented from doing so by government regulations (via PTOM) that mean we cannot “compete” with a commercial service on the same route. We’ve asked the new Minister to change this through regulations. [via twitter]
The Airport Flyer is such a ripoff – I’ve always used the number 2 and walked the last 500m and I know many people who do the same. Can we please just have a no-bullshit airport bus that’s priced the same as the rest of the public transport network? Please?
@ Peter Steven Greater Wellington is working on an option to get a Metlink Airport service to the Airport in place. Discussions are taking place with the Wellington Airport and Waka Kotahi.
If ratepayers and taxpayers are going to subsidise this service then it is time for the Airport to step away from their practice of “clipping the ticket” on Airport buses. Wellingtonians should not have to pay through rates and taxes, and then again through an Airport toll.
The first priority is to resurrect the Airport – Railway Station service – linked to RTI, with Snapper on board.
I agree, Peter Steven. I’d happily forego the leather seats and on-board wi-fi for a lower fare and integration with the rest of the Metlink system. A fast bus-service from the railway station “Platform 10”, connecting as far as possible with every train, running via the waterfront (not the ‘Slowdown-Mile’), Courtenay Place, Hataitai, Kilbirnie and Airport would be a great way to join Wellington up. Run it via Newtown once some proper bus-priority can be achieved on that route. And extend it to Lower Hutt if that is warranted. What’s not to like?