Pilot survives helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula

A helicopter has crashed on a rural property off Mahia East Coast Road on the Mahia Peninsula. Police say the single occupant of the helicopter was believed to be uninjured.

But a St John spokesman said he was moderately injured.

Emergency services have arrived at the crash.

They were alerted to the crash by a member of the public at around 6:26am.

News from Maritime New Zealand

Rescue Coordination Centre NZ is coordinating the response to a crashed Robinson 44 helicopter with one person on board on the Mahia Peninsular. Emergency services are on scene and confirmed the pilot has moderate injuries. The pilot is being transported by the Hastings Rescue Helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.

RCCNZ received an alert from the aircraft’s distress beacon at 6 am. The helicopter was undertaking agricultural work at the time it crashed.

Thank you to Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Police, St John’s Ambulance and the Hastings Rescue Helicopter for their efforts in responding to this incident. Civil Aviation Authority has been made aware of the crash.