Renters, landlords, and water meters

by Conor Hill

As every Wellingtonian knows, our water is in a complete mess. Pipes are busting, projects are blowing out, and change seems achingly slow. Luckily our Mayor, and the boffins at Wellington Water, have released reports with the same solution: water meters and volumetric charging. Unluckily, this solution ignores the half of Wellingtonians who rent.

The theory behind charging for water seems pretty sound. People who are using a lot will have an incentive to reduce their water use. In turn, there is less requirement for expensive water infrastructure, and less stress on wastewater facilities, as less is flushed down the drain.

Theoretically it’s cheaper overall than our current system and better for the environment.

So, how do things change for the better in practice?

There are two classic examples used. The first is that leaks on private property will be fixed, as the person is now paying for water. The second is that excessive discretionary use of water – swimming pools, car washing and the like – will decrease as people are now paying for water.

So far so good. Yet no one knows how this will all work for the half of Wellingtonians who rent.

There are two options. The first is that the landlord pays water charges. In this situation, renters have no incentive to cut back on any excessive water use. This half of Wellington can continue on using water as they have been, with no incentive to conserve water – washing cars, filling the paddling pool, etc, etc. Water would continue to be wasted.

The second option is that the renter pays, as they generally do for other utilities like power and internet. This could be worse. If there is a significant leak on the property, landlords have no commercial need to fix it. Renters would end up paying for all this wasted water and the leak wouldn’t be fixed. Water would continue to be wasted.

Regardless of who we charge for water, landlords or renters, water will continue to be wasted in tenanted properties under this model. It’s an issue that needs resolving.

It’s a real shame that ratepayers have just paid for two reports which work on the assumption that everyone owns their own home. Ignoring half of Wellington won’t solve our water issues.

