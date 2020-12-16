Renters, landlords, and water meters
by Conor Hill
As every Wellingtonian knows, our water is in a complete mess. Pipes are busting, projects are blowing out, and change seems achingly slow. Luckily our Mayor, and the boffins at Wellington Water, have released reports with the same solution: water meters and volumetric charging. Unluckily, this solution ignores the half of Wellingtonians who rent.
The theory behind charging for water seems pretty sound. People who are using a lot will have an incentive to reduce their water use. In turn, there is less requirement for expensive water infrastructure, and less stress on wastewater facilities, as less is flushed down the drain.
Theoretically it’s cheaper overall than our current system and better for the environment.
So, how do things change for the better in practice?
There are two classic examples used. The first is that leaks on private property will be fixed, as the person is now paying for water. The second is that excessive discretionary use of water – swimming pools, car washing and the like – will decrease as people are now paying for water.
So far so good. Yet no one knows how this will all work for the half of Wellingtonians who rent.
There are two options. The first is that the landlord pays water charges. In this situation, renters have no incentive to cut back on any excessive water use. This half of Wellington can continue on using water as they have been, with no incentive to conserve water – washing cars, filling the paddling pool, etc, etc. Water would continue to be wasted.
The second option is that the renter pays, as they generally do for other utilities like power and internet. This could be worse. If there is a significant leak on the property, landlords have no commercial need to fix it. Renters would end up paying for all this wasted water and the leak wouldn’t be fixed. Water would continue to be wasted.
Regardless of who we charge for water, landlords or renters, water will continue to be wasted in tenanted properties under this model. It’s an issue that needs resolving.
It’s a real shame that ratepayers have just paid for two reports which work on the assumption that everyone owns their own home. Ignoring half of Wellington won’t solve our water issues.
You can rest assured that these costs will be on top of the 23% rate increase that is being discussed. You can also thank the WCC for “gifting” the pipes from road to house some years back to the residents so that any leaks are now their responsibility, not the Council’s.
One thing is for certain, costs are going to keep going up. So … that average rates bill of $5,000 this year is probably going to be closer to $6,100 next year, and then with further rates increases and water metering, it could be somewhere around $7,500 – $8,000 the year after that.
I hope that left-wing councillors will think about property-owners when they vote for their feel-good projects next year. I am tired of the attitude that rate increases won’t affect renters.
In Auckland we had a water meter in our rented house. The bill was in three parts; water use, wastewater and the fixed charge for infrastructure. The tenant pays for the first two and the landlord the fixed charge.
Thanks Andrew – this is just the way Auckland structured its rates and user charges. Seems potentially a big load onto whoever was /is paying.
Conor – Good try! Rich (and not so rich) people will always wash their monstrous cars – all of them, and fill their swimming pools and endlessly irrigate their water hungry planted gardens, regardless of the costs. Leaks will not stop with user charges … What about the huge puddle outside the Willis Bond development in Dixon St? Who pays for that? Not sure about “less being flushed down the drain.” It’s not that simple.
P.S. Some landlords and some tenants are responsible citizens – they know to save water and they do. The problem would appear to rest more with the infrastructure. Now if everyone had water tanks … then they would know how to save water!
Ian – just to keep some perspective, that average rates bill includes commercial premises. The median residential rate would be closer to $3,000.
If we pay for our water, then I would expect we get a rebate on our rates.