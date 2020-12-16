Wellington Scoop
Man arrested after police seize firearm in Lower Hutt

Wellington Police have arrested a man following a search warrant executed in Lower Hutt this morning.

Police recovered a firearm at an address on Cambridge Terrace where the warrant was executed at around 5:45am.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning.

The warrant executed today was in relation to ongoing organised crime activity in the area.

“Gang members with firearms have no place in our communities. We will be relentless in following through with our aim to remove unlawful and prohibited firearms from the hands of criminals, ” Detective Sergeant Shaun Richardson says.

“We appreciate the ongoing support of the public and urge anyone who has information about any suspicious activity to contact their local Police.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

