Talking, and agreeing, about the draft spatial plan

by Felicity Wong

Wellington residents can take a break before the next phase of the Draft Spatial Plan (DSP) and the Proposed District Plan process resumes early next year, when the Wellington City Council will report on the 2896 written submissions it received.

Councillors were pretty tired after hearing 202 oral submissions over five days of hearings. More than 100 oral submissions were heard in one afternoon and evening session on 19 November in a new “round-table” format with Councillors.

I attended them all, interested to listen to the range of views on this important issue. Let’s just say councillors demonstrated a mix of commitment to hearing submitters with an open mind. Appreciation and respect is due to those who engaged in the issue and were curious to elicit potential solutions by asking Wellingtonians about the places they lived and about the issues for them.

I heard no submitter being blind to the urgent need for more affordable housing and very few who supported urban sprawl. Wellingtonians had compassion for those with housing problems, welcomed diverse neighbourhoods, and had concerns about climate change.

The vast majority of oral submitters however expressed concerns about this version of the DSP. Chris Finlayson warned the DSP risked being “an inter-generational botch up”.

There were themes.

Wellington already has medium density with multi-unit homes tightly packed in walkable inner suburbs where cars have long been eschewed by residents who walk and use public transport. Another was about the intensity of inner city Wellington, already with 17,000 residents packed into a small geographic area that is now Wellington’s biggest suburb, (outstripping Karori).

Common concerns were expressed to Councillors about the potential for loss of heritage and character in inner suburbs, (with strong support for the current demolition control), lack of city green space, and loss of sun from inappropriately tall buildings.

Excellent oral submissions were made by Inner City Wellington, Sustainable Cities, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, The Civic Trust, and Historic Places Wellington. Many residents’ groups gave substantive and thoughtful submissions, (among them, Mt Victoria, Thorndon, Mt Cook, Newtown, Berhampore, Brooklyn, Karori, Wilton, Ngaio, Onslow, and Johnsonville), together with the key heritage groups, Mt Victoria Historical Society and the Thorndon Society.

Street groups participated, with some noting the DSP had transformed their bbq group into micro-coalitions of mobilised citizens (Hobson, Moir, Stafford, Thatcher etc).

There were strong views about the Johnsonville train not being a “mass rapid transit” (MRT) system (since confirmed by Regional Council chair Daran Pointer) and real alarm for Newtown, Kilbirnie and Johnsonville given the scale and extent of blanket “upzoning” proposed for those areas. The Newtown folk helpfully presented a workable alternative which would accommodate thousands of new residents without despoiling the old suburb renowned for its inclusivity and existing medium density.

By contrast, I heard few oral submitters in favour of the current Draft Spatial Plan. There was however a range of individuals, VUWSA and Renters United who had experienced “cold, damp, mouldy houses” and unaffordable rents. They looked forward to the DSP providing “warm, dry, and safe” alternatives.

Kainga Ora (KO) proposed a far wider scheme of upzoning for pretty much the entire city. It’s worth taking a look at the maps attached to KO’s submission to see the upzoning it proposes for Ngaio, Kelburn, Island Bay, Miramar and other areas which folk thought to be less affected by the DSP. Generation Zero also advocated for greater upzoning (in Kelburn etc). The Housing Corporation (KO’s predecessor) successfully litigated against the Auckland Council and against 29,000 residents in the Auckland Unitary Plan process.

The written submissions of those who made oral submissions are in the papers for WCC’s Strategy and Policy Committee for its meetings on 4, 18, 19 and 26 November and 1 December (use “more info” tab).

There was widespread agreement on the need to fact-check the numbers for Wellington’s projected population growth. Many called into question the use by WCC of StatisticsNZ’s top range of population scenarios for Wellington, in light of recent regional developments. In a briefing for Councillors considering the Shelly Bay issue, WCC reported on 11 November that Wellington would be short of 4,600-12,000 homes by 2047.

There was widespread agreement that intensification should be phased or staged, and that priority be given to car park sites and other low value commercial sites in Adelaide Rd, Thorndon Quay and elsewhere. Attention was drawn to lower grade CBD office buildings available for conversion to residential homes, and to the rapid apartment building activity underway in the Te Aro “low city” – somewhere height limits have been eliminated without any consultation.

There was widespread interest in citizen involvement in planning solutions following concerns about the nature and timing of information released in the consultation process. Information was largely on-line and had trickled out with oral submissions originally not planned for.

Next steps

WCC is reviewing the written submissions (2896 in total) many of which used on-line forms. The push-poll type questions on WCC’s on-line form, and the “quick submit” form created by a group of DSP supporters, may have reduced some of the quality of debate. WCC is aiming to issue its report on submissions in the new year.

The Final Spatial Plan is expected to be adopted by councillors at the end of March. The Government is however planning new legislation on Strategic (Spatial) Planning), as one of the two pieces due to replace the RMA. As a forerunner of what’s proposed, WCC’s DSP has cast a long shadow on spatial planning.

The DSP shone a spotlight on the practical difficulties of implementing the Government’s prescriptive new National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD). The instruction to Councils to upzone areas within a walkable catchment of the city centre and any planned MRT was adopted hastily in August. It attracted debate in the local election campaign and the Christchurch City Council has reportedly rejected NPS-UD on the basis it is an Auckland device undercutting local government autonomy to decide its own urban form.

In any event, in July next year the next round begins in earnest when the WCC plans to release a “non-statutory” Draft District Plan with the zoning taken from the DSP. That will provide for further “targeted” consultation. The WCC then aims to release (“notify”) a “statutory” Proposed District Plan (PDP) in May 2022. If the RMA has not been repealed by then, notification of the PDP will start the legal process of implementation with a further round of formal submissions and hearings.

Years ago, when the RMA was being enacted, Wellington’s draft Town & Country Plan was delayed until the new RMA legislation became operative. Something similar might happen again if the PDP gets caught up in the repeal of the RMA.

Meanwhile, work continues in the Council on draft rules for the Draft District Plan. Small new heritage areas are being consulted on for Mt Victoria and Thorndon. There’s good evidence about “qualifying matters” of heritage and character for areas where exemptions might exist from inappropriate intensification under the NPS-UD. Infrastructure will also be an important additional constraint.

Wellingtonians will need to be ready to participate again next year when the zoning for their streets and suburbs and detailed planning rules are changed in the Draft District Plan. This year has been about the DSP, and next year it will be about the DDP.

Thanks go to the Mayor who led several walk-abouts in heritage and other suburbs and engaged with Wellingtonians on the ground, and to Councillors for their hard work representing us by asking and fielding questions. They all deserve a break over the Christmas holiday season.

Felicity Wong is chair of Historic Places Wellington.