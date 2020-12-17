Fish and Game Council chief executive Martin Taylor resigns

Press Release – Fish and Game New Zealand

New Zealand Fish and Game Council Chief Executive Martin Taylor has resigned.

“Martin Taylor has made a significant contribution to Fish & Game. Both as Chief Executive of the New Zealand Fish and Game Council since 2017 and as a past chair of the Wellington Fish & Game Council,” New Zealand Fish and Game Council Chair Rainsford (Ray) Grubb says.

“Martin has been an effective advocate for the environment and for Fish & Game. He worked to make sure New Zealand’s rivers, lakes and streams are swimmable, fishable and safe to gather kai from.”

“Now that he has decided to move on we wish him well,” Mr Grubb says.

The New Zealand Fish and Game Council will begin advertising for Mr Taylor’s replacement shortly.

