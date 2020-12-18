Temporary shops moving off edge of Porirua harbour

News from Porirua City Council

There have been some changes down on the harbour’s edge as the temporary pop-up shops relocate nearby and the area returns to reserve land.

Get Fixed Café and Blue Bell Club are moving just a short distance, onto private land but still next to the harbour. Grilla BBQ is in the process of finding new premises.

Having pop ups on reserve land was always a temporary arrangement as under the Reserves Act Council cannot allow permanent commercial activity on this type of reserve. The waterfront area is designated as esplanade reserve land, allowing public access for everyone.

The goal of the temporary pop-up leases was to bring people to the area which has been a big success, with many people enjoying spending time on the harbour’s edge. Leases for the pop-up tenants began in March 2018 for two years, but then extended until the end of 2020 to allow sufficient time for the businesses to arrange relocation options. The businesses paid reduced rent as the leases were temporary.

Mayor Anita Baker says it has been great to see people enjoying what is a special part of Porirua.

“Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour is our greatest environmental taonga, and we need to celebrate it. That’s why we’re working hard on improving its health, and encouraging people to spend time in this beautiful part of our city.”

The spaces left by the container pop-ups will be returned to grass by the Council’s parks team. The seating, lighting archways and toilet will stay in place.

“I’m sure there’ll be lots of people walking, biking and scooting here over summer, or just relaxing and enjoying a coffee or taking in the view,” Mayor Baker says. “See you there!”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url