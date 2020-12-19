Man assaulted in Dixon Street – witnesses sought by police

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police are investigating an assault in the central city early this morning.

Around 3:15am today, a man was knocked to the ground during disorder outside Subway on Dixon Street.

Police have spoken to a number of people, but are looking for anyone who saw what happened, or who may have information that could be of use, to let us know.

We would also like to thank members of the public who helped the victim and called emergency services.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 201219/4960.