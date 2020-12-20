Wellington Police seize ten cars after complaints about illegal street racing

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police have impounded 10 vehicles in the past two days in an operation targeting antisocial road users and illegal street racing across the district.

The covert operation, which is ongoing, comes after a number of complaints of road damage, noise and mess left behind following this activity.

Wellington District Road Policing Manager Inspector Wade Jennings says Police hope this operation brings reassurance to residents and business owners who have been affected by this happening in their community.

“We intend to continue to target this behaviour and there is more work to do. We know there are car enthusiasts who are meeting up and socialising without engaging in this type of activity.

“We will be focusing on the small minority who have little regard for road safety and the communities they are affecting with their behaviour.”

As covert operations will continue, Police will not be providing specific details of the dates and locations where the vehicles were impounded.