Eight hours of delays on SH1 between Pukerua Bay and Otaki

There’s been eight hours of major delays for northbound traffic leaving Wellington on State Highway 1 today

At 10.10am, the Transport Agency said that delays between Waikanae and Ōtaki were not expected to clear till 6pm.

Then at 11:55am, the agency said that congestion was building at Pukerua Bay and the major northbound delays between Waikanae Beach and Ōtaki were continuing.

At 2.25pm, northbound traffic was also heavy between Johnsonville and Churton Park.

At 3.20, problems were compounded by a crash at Te Horo, which caused new delays in both directions between Waikanae and Ōtaki.

This was the Transport Agency’s update at 4:20:

Traffic remains heavy across the Wellington network. Particularly heavy patches on SH1 are in both directions approaching Ōtaki, northbound between Mana and Pukerua Bay and northbound approaching Peka Peka. On SH2, there’s a queue at the Hutt Road on-ramp.

The DomPost reported:

A Stuff journalist heading to Te Horo said he had moved 2 kilometres over the space of an hour. Motorist Liz Hay told Stuff they left Plimmerton roundabout about 12.45pm. By 2pm they were still “well south of Ōtaki”. “We’re from the South Island and have never experienced anything like it.” Another motorist, Greg Halford, said an hour and 45 minutes after leaving Wellington they were still 10km out of Ōtaki.

At 5.25, this was the advice from the Transport Agency:

Significant DELAYS remain on SH1 northbound between Plimmerton and Pukerua Bay and from Waikanae Beach to Peka Peka, as well as approaching Ōtaki in both directions.