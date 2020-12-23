New funding for energy education

Press Release – Electricity Networks Association

The Electricity Networks Association (ENA) welcomes today’s Government announcement of $7.9 million funding to support energy education in the community.

The announcement picks up the recommendation of the 2019 Electricity Price Review to support a network of community-level support services to help consumers in energy hardship.

ENA had strongly endorsed this proposal in its submission to the price review, ENA chief executive, Graeme Peters, said.

“Together with the range of recommendations the Government is taking up aimed at those in energy hardship, we believe this initiative will provide a real boost to agencies helping consumers optimize their purchase and use of electricity.”

Under the initiative, the Government is offering funding that can be accessed by the nationwide network of organisations that deliver electricity-specific support services to those in energy hardship. Many of these rely on charitable donations at present.

The ENA is pleased that effective support will be provided for agencies who have established track records in the community such as the Sustainability Trust in Wellington, the Southland Warm Homes Trust, Energy Mate and similar initiatives throughout the country.

“These organisations have been making valuable contributions to those in energy hardship in the community in terms of energy conservation advice and ensuring consumers are on the best electricity pricing plans,” Graeme Peters says.

