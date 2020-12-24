QC finds bullying and sexual harassment in “pockets” of Weta Digital

Report from RNZ

The independent review by Miriam Dean QC of Weta Digital, the company founded by Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh has found that staff were not protected from bullying, sexual harassment and discrimination.

More than 200 current and former staff were interviewed by the QC; there were 80 complaints about bullying and 120 of poor conduct.

The review found Weta Digital’s HR practices, policies and processes were “immature” for an organisation of its size and success.

Miriam Dean said it did not have a “toxic” culture but there were problems in pockets of the organisation.

The company’s chief executive Prem Akkaraju and founders Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh said they would work to implement the recommendations in the report.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said he was disappointed but not surprised by the report’s findings.

“Clearly things have got out of control there and Weta hasn’t had the kind of workplace culture that anyone would really want to be in,” he said.

“It is good they’ve done the review and it has come out and we would expect they’ll attend to it, and that’s important, but I think it reveals a workplace where you’ve got really a misogynist culture going on, [and of] just driving people too hard.”

Wagstaff said Weta Digital was an example of what happened when those running a firm lacked management experience.

He said in industries such as film where jobs are scarce people were less likely to raise concerns.

“Unfortunately it would seem that when you create this kind of culture, which is very top down and people feel disempowered about speaking up, it is a bad place to be.

“I think it’s a wider lesson for … [other] industries. Good workplace cultures bring the best out in people and poor ones make people go into their shell and bring the worst out in people.”